‘Become Noah’s ark already’: S’porean TikToker gets epic scolding from mother for filling house with animals

Singaporean TikToker gets chided by his mother for filling house with animals

Nothing cuts like an Asian mother’s words — vivid, savage, and occasionally hilarious.

A recent TikTok video captured a Singaporean TikToker getting a full-blown scolding from his mother after bringing home yet another pet — a hamster.

Like any classic Singaporean mum, she immediately launched into a nagging session, lamenting that her home had turned into a “zoo”.

TikTok user @ahguaman even tagged Mandai Wildlife Reserve in the caption and asked: “still taking adoptions? I want sign up.”

Since posting on 23 March, the video has amassed over 600,000 views and more than 540 comments.

TikToker’s mum brings the thunder in nagging session

The video shows the OP bringing home a tiny hamster, only to be greeted with a relentless two-minute tirade.

Trying to defend himself, he meekly said, “But it’s a small one.”

“What small one? Please, there’s so many animals in this house already. This is not a house, it become a zoo!” she snapped.

On a roll, she continued, ” You want to become Mandai Zoo ah? Then you better don’t stay here, go to Madai Zoo and stay. Enough of that already. I’m ironing clothing la.”

When the OP sheepishly tried to explain that his friend gifted him the hamster, it only fueled her wrath further.

She stormed off to another part of the house, gesturing wildly as she scolded him for occupying every available space.

“Enough is enough!” she exclaimed.

And then came the most legendary line of all:

“Are you going to buy a dinosaur home? Whatever animal you start bringing all of them home, it becomes Noah’s Ark already!”

In a sudden change of subject, she caught on to his filming habits and scolded him again.

“When I talk to you, you don’t always video, you know or not?”

Then, as if switching topics mid-breath, she pivoted to another complaint—his clothes.

“Ah you see! Your stupid shirt again. I have to start ironing already. I tell you not to wear this one, and now you still want to wear. I’ve to iron for you. Enough already.”

At this point, OP could only sigh in defeat, saying, “Kena scolded again.”

TikToker has approximately 70 animals at home

Speaking to MS News, the OP revealed that he is a full-time content creator and has a staggering 70 animals at home.

His ever-growing collection includes a cat, a hamster, six terrapins, and countless fish.

“I would take care of most of the fish, aquariums and the hamster. My parents mostly take care of the cat, whose name is ‘baby’ or ‘maomao’,” he said.

When asked about this particular hamster situation, he admitted that “there wasn’t actually a friend”.

He bought the hamster from someone else on Facebook and managed to keep it after going through the nearly two-minute-long nagging session.

Featured image adapted from @ahguaman on TikTok and courtesy of Ahguaman.