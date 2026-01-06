S’pore TikToker sparks backlash after claiming she sneaked into man’s home while he was away & stayed for days

TikToker sparks backlash after claims of disappearance & alleged trespass, justified as being ‘carefree’

A TikTok user has drawn widespread attention after claiming she went missing for several days, prompting her mother to allegedly file a police report.

In a video posted around 31 Dec 2025, the woman said she had “ran away from home for like three to four days” and was uncontactable during that period.

“[My mother] called the police,” she said, adding that her mother was unable to locate her.

This is not the first time the TikToker has gone viral. Less than half a year ago, she sparked backlash after alleging that she had hit a man she was dating and threatened to expose their private messages.

“If imma crash out, imma crash out,” she said in the earlier video, a remark that later earned her the nickname of “Crashout Girl”.

Claims she stayed alone in man’s house while family was away

In her latest video, the TikToker claimed she had been staying in the house of a man she knew, without anyone else being aware.

“I met this guy long ago, and nobody knows this guy,” she said. “Nobody knows.”

According to her account, the man and his family had gone on a trip, after which she allegedly entered and stayed in the house alone for several days.

“When his family left . . . I sneaked into his house and stayed there for like three to four days,” she said. “Yes, I had the passcode. I had everything. I just stayed in his house.”

She added that she was not in a relationship with the man and described herself as staying there “like a freeloader”.

The TikToker also claimed that while she returned home on some nights to change her clothes, her mother did not know she had done so.

She reiterated that her mother had filed a police report, believing she was missing.

At the time of writing, no official police statements have been released regarding the matter.

Mentions using online strangers to buy food

In the same video, she claimed she avoided leaving the house to buy food, saying she was unfamiliar with the area and “lazy” to go out.

“So what I would do usually is flirt with men online and then ask them to buy me food like GrabFood,” she said. “I say that’s my house, and then when they ask back for the favour, I ghost them.”

She acknowledged that her actions were “not that good”, but justified them by saying she was “very, very carefree”.

The video was captioned, “I went dnd (do not disturb) and lord it was GOOD”, referencing her decision to go offline and remain uncontactable.

She also mentioned that the man’s house had a large mirror, which she said allowed her to practise dance routines by K-pop group TWICE.

‘She just admitted to a whole crime’

The video has since sparked intense discussion online, with viewers questioning the safety, legality, and potential consequences of the actions described, particularly in light of the claim that a police report had been made.

At present, the claims remain unverified and are based solely on statements made by the TikToker in her own video.

Among the many online reactions, a fellow Singaporean female youth stitched the video, expressing shock at what was shared.

“I thought she was gonna say the guy’s parents left for a trip and she went over to the guy’s house with the guy,” the creator said.

But no. She just admitted to a whole crime. She just admitted to trespassing.

The creator also referenced the TikToker’s past online notoriety and criticised her for openly sharing such claims on social media, saying: “Please just delete TikTok.”

This incident surfaced amid reports that two teenage girls went missing on 30 Dec 2025. They were later brought to a police station on 3 Jan 2025.

MS News has reached out to “Crashout Girl” for further information. She declined to comment.

