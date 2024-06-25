Tin Pei Ling leaves DCS Card Centre after 9 months & joins digital asset platform company

Tin Pei Ling leaves DCS Card Centre after 9 months

Macpherson Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling has left her role as managing director at fintech company DCS Card Centre.

She spent nine months working at the company before her departure.

Following this, the 40-year-old politician will be kickstarting her new position as Co-President of MetaComp, a digital asset platform company.

The institution offers its users digital payment token services and cross-border money transfers.

Will spearhead strategic partnerships & corporate development at MetaComp

On Monday (24 June), Ms Tin announced the news of her career change in a LinkedIn post.

Together with fellow Co-President Mr Eddie Hui, she will be in charge of handling strategic partnerships and corporate development at MetaComp.

She added that as sustainability is an important global cause, her new role will enable her to extend her work to green fintech.

MetaComp is one of four subsidiaries of MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX) Holdings, which is a licensed tech group based in Singapore.

The other three subsidiaries include MVGX, MVGX TECH and Asia Green Fund (AGF).

“I look forward to being part of this innovative ecosystem and contributing to a sustainable future,” Ms Tin wrote.

Previously took on roles at DCS Card Centre & Grab Singapore in 2023

Ms Tin took on her most recent role at DCS Card Centre last October.

As its managing director, she was responsible for driving strategic partnerships and future market expansion.

Prior to this position, Ms Tin first came under public scrutiny when she joined Grab Singapore as its Public Affairs Director in February 2023.

Under this role, she forged partnerships and programmes to “harness the positive potential of technology”.

