Man Reportedly Falls From Height At Tiong Bahru Plaza, Succumbs To His Injuries In SGH

Man Reportedly Suffers Fatal Fall At Tiong Bahru Plaza On 27 Jan

On Friday (27 Jan), a man allegedly fell from a height at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Several shoppers witnessed the incident, saying he started coughing up blood, and no one dared to go near him.

He was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Man falls from height at Tiong Bahru Plaza

The incident happened at Tiong Bahru Plaza around 3pm, reports Shin Min Daily News.

According to eyewitnesses, the man appeared to be in his 20s to 30s. After hearing a loud sound similar to a car crash, they saw the man lying on the ground.

Although the mall was not crowded, the fall shocked many shoppers, they said.

One of the eyewitnesses told the daily that the man started coughing and vomiting blood. But no one approached him.

Another eyewitness, surnamed Huang, said a woman working in the mall took out a first-aid kit and attempted to help him.

However, other onlookers purportedly told the woman not to touch the man and that she should wait for police and paramedics to arrive instead.

After police were on the scene, they cordoned off the area while Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers tried to resuscitate him.

The entire ordeal ended at about 5pm, Huang added.

An eyewitness also told police officers she saw the man at a coffee shop. After he answered a phone call, he stood up and walked over to the glass barrier.

The next moment, the man was on the ground, she said.

SCDF conveyed man to Singapore General Hospital

According to Shin Min Daily News, SCDF confirmed that the incident happened.

Subsequently, they conveyed the man to Singapore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.

