Gas Leak Detected At Tiong Bahru Shophouse After Tree Falls Onto It, No Injuries Reported

Huge Tree Falls Onto Tiong Bahru Shophouse On 30 June

UPDATE (1 July, 7.45pm): The SCDF confirmed with MS News that they received a call for help at an address in Tiong Bahru. They detected a gas leak there but found no casualties.

Earlier in March, a massive tree collapsed in Tiong Bahru as a result of torrential rain.

Recently, another tree appeared to have collapsed in the quaint neighbourhood, landing on the roof of a low-rise building nearby.

Apart from workers clearing the debris, officers from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) were also present at the scene.

Tree falls in Tiong Bahru on 30 June

A picture shared on the Singapore subreddit showed that a tree had fallen from the slope upon which it once stood.

The rather large shrub appeared to have landed directly on top of a nearby building, which looks to be a shophouse, chipping off a section of its roof.

A post of the same scene in the Tiong Bahru Estate Facebook group claimed that the tree had fallen onto the structure at 82 Tiong Poh Road.

Photos accompanying the post showed an SCDF fire engine in the area and officers inspecting the scene of the incident.

There was also police tape cordoning off the area, and an officer observing SCDF’s operations.

No ambulances were visible in any of the photos.

No injuries reported

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 82 Tiong Poh Road at around 5.30pm on 30 June.

Upon arrival, firefighters detected the presence of combustible gas on the second floor of the building.

They quickly identified its source to be a gas pipeline and promptly cut off the gas supply.

No injuries were reported.

