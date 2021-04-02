Kawaii Tissue Box Also Doubles As A Phone Stand For Those Who Love Watching Sad Shows

K-drama heartbreaks are often tear-jerking moments that compel us to grab a box of tissues. Those who watch shows via their smartphones can relate to the struggle of holding their phone and rubbing their watery eyes at the same time.

On the bright side, this innovative tissue box could put an end to your dilemma.

Kawaii Shoppu, an online store for adorable merchandise, is selling a tissue box that doubles as a phone stand.

Source

With this useful household item, you’re fully prepared to watch angst-filled and tragic shows that move your heart.

Kawaii TV tissue box

Don’t let this device fool you. Though it deceptively looks like a customised mini TV set, it’s actually a tissue holder with a dedicated space for your smartphone.

Source

Just pull the TV frame and you can easily place a box of tissues.

Source

At the side, you’ll find a small opening where you can put your phone and binge on K-dramas with free hands. Ideally, the size of the phone should be less than 6.5 inches so it can fit perfectly.

Source

Watch movies hands-free

With a hands-free movie experience, you can now watch Netflix shows while munching on sweet or salty snacks without having to worry about supporting your phone in precarious positions.

Source

If you want to look back and reminisce heartwarming moments, you can also rewatch home videos featuring your furkids. Maybe you’ll tear up slightly because they grow up so fast.

Source

The pastel-coloured merchandise also has a creative design that could even match the aesthetic of your own desk.

Source

Available online for S$36.17

This kawaii TV tissue box is available on Kawaii Shoppu for around S$36.17.

Source

You can get yours via their website here.

A must-have when watching sad shows

K-drama fans can relate to the struggle of holding back tears because there’s no tissue by their side. With this innovative tissue box, at least you can finally cry or eat snacks and simultaneously catch up on your favourite shows.

Got a friend who needs this tissue box? Tag them in the comments below so they can upgrade their K-drama experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kawaii Shoppu.