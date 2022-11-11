Titus Low Claims He Met Dee Kosh In Prison, Ex-DJ Gave Advice About Surviving Jail

Titus Low Allegedly Met Former DJ Dee Kosh While In Jail

OnlyFans creator Titus Low has been making waves in the media, from his scandal with Malaysian influencer MsPuiYi to his most recent prison sentence.

Last month, he was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and a S$3,000 fine for posting obscene materials to the platform.

However, it appears that he has served his time, as he said on TikTok yesterday (10 Nov) that he was just released from prison.

In response to a question, he also shared that he met former DJ and influencer Dee Kosh while in jail. The latter received a 32-week jail sentence for allegedly sexually exploiting minors.

Claims he met Dee Kosh who gave him advice

In a TikTok video on Thursday (10 Nov), Titus responded to a comment asking if he met Dee Kosh in jail.

Confirming that they met, he explained that their paths would have inevitably crossed as they were both serving short sentences.

“I mean he was nice to me, talked to me, and gave me advice on how to survive prison, tell me the experience here and such,” Titus remarked.

He went on to say that the ex-DJ would likely be released sometime next year.

“(But) that’s not my story to tell,” he quipped.

In a closing comment, Titus expressed his belief “as someone who just came out of prison” that everyone deserves a second chance at life.

Said that he is ready to move on

Previously, Titus shared with MS News that he would be getting his OnlyFans account back from the prosecutor.

In another TikTok video, he also said that he is ready to move on from this chapter of his life.

Regarding his relationship with his wife Cheryl, Titus said that she has been very “sweet and caring”, even after the MsPuiYi scandal.

Featured image adapted from @titusslow on Instagram and @deekosh on Instagram.