Car Allegedly Hits 25-Year-Old Female Pedestrian, Female Passenger Arrested For Drug-Related Offences

A car crash on Tanjong Pagar Road on the 2nd day of Chinese New Year (CNY) shocked the nation, as 5 men perished.

But hours before that tragedy, another accident took place in Toa Payoh. It reportedly saw 1 female pedestrian injured.

The 3 occupants of the car that allegedly hit the woman seemed to be unhurt, as they tried to flee the scene on foot.

Incident took place on 1st day of CNY

The whole incident took place late on Friday (12 Feb) night – the 1st day of CNY – the police told The Straits Times (ST).

It started at 11.55pm, when the Traffic Police saw a car driving fast on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), in the direction of Changi Airport.

They told the car to stop, but instead it allegedly turned into Toa Payoh.

Car chase reported in Toa Payoh

A car chase through the housing estate could have ensued, according to a video posted on Facebook by Roads.sg.

It shows a black car speeding through a road junction, almost hitting the car that held the camcorder.

As the Seu Teck Sean Tong Temple can be seen in the background, the video appeared to have been taken at the junction of Lorong 1 & Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

What appears to be a police car is in hot pursuit of the black car.

The website identified the car as a black Volkswagen GTI.

Car allegedly hits woman in Toa Payoh

Subsequently, the car then allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman who was crossing Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at a pedestrian crossing.

A video by SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page shows what appears to be the woman on the road with passers-by surrounding her.

Another photo purportedly taken on Lorong 1, outside Block 157, shows her being attended to by the police and medics.

According to ST, the victim was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

Car crashes into road divider

The black car later crashed into the railings on the road divider, in front of the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, according to ST.

In this photo, it’s possible to make out the Toa Payoh HDB Hub and bus interchange behind the crashed car.

Significant damage can also be seen to the front of the car.

However, the occupants of the car are seemingly unhurt by the crash.

3 occupants try to flee

From to a video by SG Road Vigilante, 2 male suspects can be seen dashing away from the crash.

One jumps over the road divider, chased by a police officer (in white). The other one runs down the road, chased by another officer.

While the 1st guy runs out of frame, the 2nd guy is tackled to the ground by an officer.

However, while the officers are distracted, a woman climbs out from the car.

Taking the chance to make her escape, she runs across to the other side of the road before the video cuts off.

For some reason, the officer who tackled one guy gets up and runs off to the side.

Woman arrested, 2 male suspects at large

According to ST, the police said they had arrested a female passenger of the car.

She is suspected of drug-related offences, they added.

Meanwhile, 2 male suspects are still at large, and the police are hunting them down.

They are the 35-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger.

The police have already identified them, and investigations are ongoing.

Don’t speed, don’t run from the police

As Singapore was celebrating CNY, it’s unfortunate that the police were kept busy due to road accidents.

Like the Tanjong Pagar accident, speeding is the root cause of many accidents, and should be avoided on our roads.

Running away from the police may be even worse, and we hope the suspects are caught soon.

MS News wishes a speedy recovery to the pedestrian who was injured.

