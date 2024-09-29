4-room Toa Payoh flat sold for S$1.201M, becomes most expensive in the estate

Toa Payoh flat sold for S$1.201M has 93 years left on its lease

While HDB flats that go for above S$1 million are usually large, for example five-roomers or executive apartments, a four-roomer in Toa Payoh was recently sold for S$1,200,888.

This has caused it to become the most expensive four-room flat in the estate.

Toa Payoh flat sold for about S$1,199 psf

The latest entry in the ranks of record-breaking flat is located in Block 130A Toa Payoh Lorong 1, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 37th to 39st floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2018, meaning it has a lengthy 93 years left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is a four-roomer, it has a floor area of 93 square metres (sqm), or 1,001 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,199 psf.

Flat part of relatively new Toa Payoh Crest BTO

The flat is part of the Toa Payoh Crest Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which comprises eight blocks of up to 40 floors each.

Thus, the flat in question is located on a high floor and should have a sweeping view of the surrounding area, possibly driving up its price.

The development is relatively new, with its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) ending in 2022.

The remaining lease period would make it quite attractive for buyers looking for a long-term home.

Block is near 2 MRT stations, market & childcare centre

Besides its high floor and lengthy lease, the flat is also attractive due to its location.

According to HDB, the block is 315m away from Caldecott MRT interchange station and another short walk from Braddell MRT, giving it access to three MRT lines.

It’s also just 167m away from Toa Payoh West Market And Food Court and 279m from Toa Payoh West Community Club.

Better yet for young families, there’s a childcare centre and a kindergarten in the building just next to the block, which also houses a branch of Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee.

Flat among top 10 most expensive 4-roomers in S’pore

The sale of the flat in Block 130A, which closed this month, made it the most expensive four-room flat in Toa Payoh, according to real estate portal 99.co.

The unit has also entered the list of the top 10 priciest four-room flats sold in the whole of Singapore, excluding those in the Pinnacle @ Duxton.

Before this, the most expensive four-roomer resold in Toa Payoh was located in Block 131B — also Toa Payoh Crest.

That flat, sold in June, went for S$1.2 million, i.e. S$1,198 psf.

These two units were the only four-roomers in Toa Payoh sold for S$1.2 million or more.

The most expensive resale flat in Toa Payoh so far is a five-room unit in Block 139A Toa Payoh Lorong 1 that went for S$1.569 million.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.