As Singaporeans enjoy their 1st long weekend since Chinese New Year, they may be tempted to stay in and lepak at home the whole morning.

The only thing that might rouse you from your indolence would be hunger pangs – but ordering food delivery might be too pricey considering the upcoming extra fees.

If you live at or near 4 condominiums in Singapore, you’re in luck this early Apr – Toast Box will be coming to you in the form of its “Kopi Van”.

If you’re able to come downstairs, you’ll be able to enjoy their kopi, toast and other delights like curry chicken and laska in your estate.

Here’s where they’ll be from 1-12 Apr:

In the north over Good Friday weekend

Those living in the north who’re lazing at home over the Good Friday long weekend are luck.

They’re already enjoying the Kopi Van now over at SkyPark Residences (346 Sembawang Crescent).

The van will be there till Saturday (3 Apr).

In the north-east

On Sunday (4 Apr), the Kopi Van will be at A Treasure Trove (50-76 Punggol Walk), serving residents in the north-east.

It’ll be there till Tuesday (6 Apr), thus ensuring those unfortunately going back to the office after the glorious long weekend can at least have a perk-me-up before that.

In the far east

Those living in the far east side of Singapore may lament their distance from “civilisation”.

Never fear, the Kopi Van is here.

After Punggol, the Kopi Van will be heading to 2 condos in Pasir Ris. First stop is Elias Green (1 Elias Green) in midweek from 7-9 Apr.

Following that, it’ll head to Livia just around the corner at 61 Pasir Ris Grove.

It’ll be there over the weekend from 10-12 Apr.

More locations to be updated over social media

Here’s a quick summary of its locations from 1-12 Apr:

SkyPark Residences (346 Sembawang Crescent) – 1-3 Apr A Treasure Trove (50-76 Punggol Walk) – 4-6 Apr Elias Green (1 Elias Green) – 7-9 Apr Livia (61 Pasir Ris Grove) – 10-12 Apr

As for the Kopi Van’s schedule after 12 Apr, do look out for updates on Toast Box’s social media pages.

They’ll also work with the property owners to announce its arrival to their residents.

Only at private estates for now due to govt regulations

Some may wonder why the Kopi Van can be found only at private estates so far.

Toast Box has told MS News that it’s because of government regulations and restrictions.

Thus, they’ll be able to operate only at private properties for the time being.

However, the Kopi Van has been seen at some public places like Sentosa.

It’ll need special approval from venue owners though – so if you’re keen for it to come near your workplace, perhaps you can ask your boss.

Comprehensive menu of Asian Delights

In the meantime, if you’re wondering what exactly you can get at the Kopi Van, check out this rather comprehensive menu that looks almost exactly like what you can find at their dine-in outlets.

It’s amazing how these Asian delights, toast, beverages and even merchandise can fit into 1 van!

According to Toast Box, the menu will change from from time to time so customers can have more variety, so do check back often!

More cups of kopi for cubicle rats

We know you probably don’t want to think about this now, but more Singaporeans will be heading back to the office from Monday (5 Apr).

Thus, Toast Box is aiming to soothe the transition back to cubicle rat by encouraging them to relieve stress by jio-ing colleagues for kopi breaks.

They’ve rolled out an offer of 30 cups of kopi for $46.50, and throwing in a free $5 e-voucher with every package.

For that price, customers can redeem small hot beverages for 4 months, perfect for a perk-me-up amid a busy workday.

The promotion runs till 25 Apr, and valid for sale and redemption at all Toast Box and Tea Loft outlets.

As for the free $5 e-voucher, it’s valid for use till 30 Jun, with no minimum spending needed.

Bringing food to customers

Since food delivery is so popular nowadays, Toast Box seems to have hit on a winning formula by bringing their food to customers.

The sheer range of menu items available means you’ll never go hungry when there’s a Kopi Van nearby.

We can’t wait till we see one in our neighbourhood or workplaces so we can conveniently enjoy their fare.

