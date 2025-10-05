Tourist from China pauses Taiwan vacation to help clean flooded homes hit by Typhoon Ragasa

Tourist from China takes two days of 14-day vacation to help clean eight houses affected by Typhoon Ragasa

Amidst the disaster brought about by Typhoon Ragasa comes a heartwarming story of a tourist from China, who generously spent a couple of days of his Taiwan trip to help clean houses in Hualien, which were affected by the recent flooding.

A netizen who met him during the recovery efforts shared the story of the tourist’s kindness, according to ETtoday.

Tourist helped clean eight houses within two days

According to the OP, the tourist, Awei, who is from Xinjiang, China, had originally planned to spend 14 days touring Taiwan.

However, after meeting the OP at the train station, Awei decided to join in the efforts to help the disaster victims, spending two days cleaning houses deep in the mountains.

“He cleaned eight houses with me, and he was even more dedicated than I was the entire time, never complaining of fatigue or taking a break,” the OP recalled.

Photos also showed the tourist in blue tirelessly scrubbing silt from the floor, walls, furniture, and even a toilet.

Netizens praise kindhearted tourist

“If you see him travelling, seeing him doing disaster relief, please cheer him on,” the delighted OP encouraged netizens.

Soon enough, the comments flooded with likes and praises for the kind tourist.

“Superman knows no boundaries,” one user reportedly wrote, while another commented, “Dedicating your travels to disaster relief is truly a sign of great love!”

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.