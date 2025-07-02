US tourist says M’sian food ‘tastes better’ than S’pore’s, offers same variety at ‘1/3 the price’

American tourist says food in Malaysia is ‘better’ than Singapore

A tourist from the United States (US) recently shared what he called a “controversial” opinion, declaring that food in Malaysia is better than that in Singapore.

Posting in the Malaysia Travel Tips Facebook group on 25 June, Brent Farris claimed that Malaysia offers the same variety of food as Singapore, but at just “1/3rd the price” — and in his opinion, it “tastes better”.

“If it offends you, I [apologise] in advance,” he wrote, kicking off his hot take. “Ok, I’m not sorry.”

Durians ‘originated’ in Malaysia, says tourist

Mr Farris then turned his attention to durians, taking a playful jab at both Singapore and Thailand.

He claimed that Malaysia “originated” the fruit and grows the best durians in the world.

He pointed out that Singapore doesn’t grow any durians, highlighting the irony of the fruit being considered a national icon in a country that doesn’t produce it.

“Sorry Thailand,” he quipped, throwing shade at another country known for its durians.

“There, I said it,” he concluded. “That feels like a weight has been lifted. I’ve been wanting to say this for years.”

Netizens agree with tourist’s hot take

Mr Farris’ post quickly struck a chord with many netizens — including Singaporeans — who agreed with his bold assessment.

“I refuse to travel to Singapore. We have everything we need in Malaysia at 1/3 the prices,” one commenter wrote.

Another said Mr Farris’ opinion wasn’t controversial at all, but simply “cold hard facts”.

One commenter who had visited Orchard Road remarked that they didn’t even see any fruit trees there, let alone durian trees.

According to the National Library Board (NLB), Orchard Road is believed to have gotten its name from the orchards and plantations that once filled the area until the early 20th century.

Tourist goes on durian binge in Malaysia

Mr Farris’ passion for durians went beyond his bold online remarks.

While in Malaysia, he made it a personal mission to sample as many as he could.

On Monday (30 June), he shared a post about cracking open red-fleshed durians near the peak of Mount Kinabalu in Sabah.

He also recalled indulging in durians in Mantin, a town in Negeri Sembilan, saying he “ate so much durians”.

Now back in the US, Mr Farris shared that he hopes to return to Malaysia later this year.

“I’ll be back to Malaysia in the fall, unless I cause more controversy with our friendly [Singapore] neighbors,” he joked.

Also read: ‘It’s unfair that you have the better nasi lemak’: S’porean influencer flies to M’sia for rice dish

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.