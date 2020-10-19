Walking, Cycling & Kayaking Tours Allowed 20 Participants From 1 Nov, With Safe Distancing

With the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases dipping lower, various measures have been relaxed for the tourism industry’s recovery.

Most recently, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that walking, cycling and kayaking tours can involve 20 people from 1 November.

Social distancing and Safe Management Measures must still be enforced during these tours.

Tours allowed 20 people, up from 10 previously

On Monday (19 Oct), STB announced in a news release that the maximum group size for walking, cycling and kayaking tours will be 20 people excluding the tour guide, an increase from the previous 10.

However, tour guides, travel agents and tour operators must submit their tour itineraries and schedules to STB for assessment.

They will be given approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) if they meet the requirements.

This could mean that tours such as heritage walks will be able to host 20 people in the near future.

Safety measures still important

Though more people can participate, the group of 20 will have to be split into at least 4 smaller groups.

STB says that tour groups will have to maintain the sub-groups of 5 people, meaning that no intermingling will be allowed.

Furthermore, tour operators have to submit their manpower details through an online portal in accordance with Safe Management Measures.

Relaxed measures for the tourist industry

As Singapore’s battle with Covid-19 stabilises, various measures have been slackened for our economy to recover from the slow-down in tourism, among other affected sectors.

Larger tour groups around Singapore may become a more common sight from 1 Nov, signalling that the country is slowly achieving a semblance of pre-Covid normalcy.

However, the relaxed measures do not mean that we should become complacent. Do follow the compulsory safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of both you and others.

