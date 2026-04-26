Thief steals tray of hard-boiled eggs at school in Thailand, teacher discovers culprit was a crow

Teacher baffled after eggs vanish overnight, finds out thief was a crow

Boggled by the mysterious burglary of his tray of hard-boiled eggs, a schoolteacher in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, put on his detective glasses to investigate the case.

However, he was stunned to discover that the culprit was not a person, but a crow.

Teacher questions staff and students

Anuwit Tiamkrathok, an art and music teacher, said he regularly boils eggs in large batches for convenience, Khaosod reported.

On Thursday (23 April), he left a tray of hard-boiled eggs in an uncovered pot outside his room to cool overnight.

However, when he checked on them the next morning, every single egg was gone.

Puzzled by the disappearance, Mr Anuwit began questioning staff and students — but no one admitted to taking the eggs.

He initially suspected a stray dog, but ruled it out as the pot had not been knocked over.

Teacher finds out crow had been stealing eggs

To find the thief, Mr Anuwit decided to leave two eggs as bait and repositioned his CCTV camera to monitor the area on Saturday (25 April).

Upon checking the footage, he discovered a crow taking an egg at 5.50am.

It then returned about thirty minutes later to grab the second egg.

“I never expected the thief would be a crow from nearby,” the teacher expressed.

Also read: Thief in Turkey breaks into jewellery store with forklift, escapes on donkey but gets caught

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Featured image adapted from Thairath, Matichon.