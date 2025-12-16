Tree collapses at NUS & blocks road for 30 minutes, no injuries reported

Tree falls along NUS road, disrupts traffic & pedestrian path

A fallen tree caused a temporary disruption along Kent Ridge Crescent at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Monday evening (15 Dec).

Photos shared online show the tree blocking both lanes of the two-way road and obstructing the adjacent pedestrian path.

Fallen tree blocks road & pedestrian path

An NUS spokesperson confirmed to MS News that the incident occurred at around 6.10pm.

Police officers were seen at the scene, with two buses — a NUS campus shuttle and a public bus — halted behind the fallen tree.

Passengers were observed walking along an open section of the pavement to bypass the obstruction.

In response to online concerns, the person who posted the photos confirmed that no one was injured.

They shared that they were on the bus when the incident occurred, adding that the situation could have been more serious had it happened “a few minutes earlier”.

NUS confirms no injuries

The NUS spokesperson clarified that a tree branch had snapped and fallen across Kent Ridge Crescent.

“There were no injuries or damage to vehicles,” the spokesperson said, adding that the road was reopened to traffic within 30 minutes.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for further details.

Also read: 3 sent to hospital after tall vehicle hits tree branch along ECP, causing it to fall on 5 cars

vHave news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from r/singapore on Reddit.