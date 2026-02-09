Tribecar user receives S$267 bill for tyre replacement 4 months after returning vehicle

Tribecar user claims no damage was flagged when car was returned in October, receives invoice for tyre replacement in January

A Tribecar user has raised concerns after being billed S$267.05 for a tyre replacement nearly four months after returning a rental car, despite no issues being flagged when the vehicle was handed back.

The incident was shared in a Facebook post on the Tribecar Spottings Singapore group on 28 Jan, sparking discussion over how damage claims are handled and communicated.

No issues flagged when car was returned in October

According to the Original Poster (OP), the car was returned in October, and the rental ended without any mention of tyre damage.

He said he was not contacted in the weeks that followed, and only received an email from Tribecar in January requesting payment for the alleged damage.

The breakdown of charges included S$145 for a “new tyre and onsite attend fee” and an additional S$100 for “loss of use”, bringing the total to S$267.05 after GST.

“At the time of return, I was not informed of any tyre damage, nor was any charge raised shortly thereafter,” the OP wrote. “I also did not receive any email or notification regarding this issue until today.”

Tribecar reportedly told the OP that the “subsequent hirer” had flagged a puncture in the front right tyre.

This raised red flags for the OP, who questioned how the damage could be conclusively linked to his booking, given the significant time gap and the possibility of multiple rentals in between.

OP asks for proof tyre was actually replaced

The OP said he requested documentary evidence that the tyre was genuinely replaced, and crucially, when the replacement took place.

He also asked for invoices or receipts showing the date of service, rather than a general statement asserting that a new tyre had been installed.

Without this, he said it was difficult to verify whether the damage occurred during his rental period or much later.

The OP also pointed to a photo allegedly taken by the next hirer, questioning whether the tyre was truly punctured or simply deflated.

He wondered whether the issue had been assessed as serious enough to warrant a full tyre replacement or if it could have been resolved by reinflation.

Netizens concerned about delayed charges

The post drew widespread sympathy online, with many netizens agreeing that being charged months after a rental ends is unfair.

One netizen cautioned against renting from companies where wear-and-tear items like tyres could be disputed long after use.

Another shared a similar experience with delayed charges, adding to concerns over accountability and transparency.

OP later says issue resolved after speaking with Tribecar

In an update shared weeks later, the OP said Tribecar had since contacted him and resolved the matter “amicably”.

He specifically thanked Rachel, a customer relationship officer at Tribecar, for her patience and for escalating the issue to management.

However, the OP also used the opportunity to highlight broader concerns, stressing that timely and proactive communication is crucial when it comes to chargeable issues.

“Users should be informed as soon as charges are incurred, not weeks or months later,” he wrote.

The OP added that Tribecar should also provide clear and verifiable evidence for any charge, instead of simply sending a payment demand via email.

“This is critical to ensure transparency and maintain trust between users and the service provider,” he wrote.

