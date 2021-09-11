Many Seniors Tripped By Loose Netting On The Ground, Say Hawkers

Since last year, safe distancing measures have been imposed at our neighbourhood hawker centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Currently, only groups of 2 people, whether vaccinated or not, are allowed. Safety netting has thus been used to cover up many seats to prevent diners from sitting in bigger groups.

However, it seems some elderly diners are having trouble with the netting at Chinatown Complex Food Centre – they keep tripping over it.

Source

Thus, the netting is in the process of being replaced.

Uncle sent to hospital after stumbling

Apparently, the netting at Chinatown Complex has been a literal stumbling block for senior diners for awhile.

Just on Thursday (9 Sep), an elderly uncle tripped on the netting and fell, beverage stallholder Ms Tu told Lianhe Zaobao.

Source

Unfortunately, he had to be sent to hospital as he developed breathing difficulties.

Netting comes loose & falls on the floor

The problem is with the way the netting is tied, hawkers told Zaobao.

The netting is secured to the table leg and stretched to cover the seats next to it, they said.

However, sometimes the netting will come loose and fall on the floor.

Source

This could cause diners to trip and fall, especially if they’re elderly.

Someone will trip & fall almost every day

Stallholder Yan Qiaolong said most of the diners in Chinatown Complex are older, and someone will trip on the netting and fall almost every day.

Sometimes, after tripping and falling, the unfortunate senior will end up dropping their plates and bowls all over the floor, added the 56-year-old.

Ms Tu said she’s seen 5-6 elderly people trip over at the same seat.

Many of them use a crutch while carrying bowls and plates at the same time, so they don’t pay attention to their feet, the 53-year-old added.

This increases the danger as they’re more likely to fall, she pointed out.

A hawker demonstrating how someone could be tripped up by stray netting

Source

Since 1 Sep, hawker centre patrons must return their trays or face a fine – meaning diners will likely be carrying plates and bowls while standing up after their meal to look for the tray return station.

Netting is being replaced

Thankfully, it seems that hawkers’ complaints have been heard, and the netting is being replaced.

A cleaning supervisor who didn’t want to be named told Zaobao that staff started changing the way the netting is secured last week.

Source

Mr Tang, a 49-year-old stallholder, told the paper that the netting in the “red zone” (based on the colour of the seats and tables) had come loose, and was replaced a week ago.

Another stallholder, 67-year-old Mr Zhang, said he used to trip over the netting himself.

However, the netting in the “green zone” was replaced 4 days ago, and the new design is much better.

A Zaobao reporter observed that the netting in the red and green zones of the hawker centre had been replaced.

As for the other zones, the cleaning supervisor said it may take some time for their netting to be replaced as the premises are large.

Netting shouldn’t be dangerous

As we’re still amid a never-ending pandemic, we all know why safe distancing is important. Thus, netting is a necessary evil to ensure hawker centre patrons keep to small groups.

However, something meant to keep us safe shouldn’t ironically cause danger by tripping us up.

Any fall due to the netting would be calamitous for senior citizens. Hopefully, all those who’ve fallen are alright.

We look forward to the remaining netting being replaced soon so people will stumble no more.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.