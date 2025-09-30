TikToker spots long ‘queue’ of trolleys in HDB void deck, wonders what they are lining up for

TikToker spots unusually long ‘queue’ of trolleys at HDB void deck

Long queues are a common sight in Singapore, but one TikToker recently stumbled upon an unusual version — rows of trolleys neatly lined up at an HDB void deck, with their owners waiting close by.

Grocery trolleys form long ‘queue’ at HDB void deck

A clip uploaded by TikTok user @nolanolawhy last Saturday (27 Sept) showed a long line of grocery trolleys at a void deck.

Nearby, a group of seniors — presumably the owners of the trolleys — were seen chatting with one another.

As with most people who watched the video, the original poster (OP) was curious about what the individuals were queuing for.

The unusual scene resembled a makeshift “queue system”, — the trolleys served as placeholders so the seniors did not have to stand in line.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens speculate on what they were queueing for

Though the short clip did not reveal what the seniors were queuing for, many netizens speculated in the comments that they were waiting to collect free food or groceries.

A netizen suggested that the trolleys could be part of a queue for discounted groceries.

Another commenter suggested that it might be a queue for free food.

Whatever the reason, the sight amused TikTok users, with some praising the seniors for their resourcefulness.

Void decks in HDB estates often serve as community gathering points, where residents mingle, rest, or take part in activities.

The unique scene captured by the OP adds to the long list of quirky and interesting sightings that can only be found in Singapore’s heartlands.

Whether it’s for free groceries or another form of distribution, one thing’s clear — the creative use of trolleys is a practical solution that keeps things orderly while allowing residents to wait comfortably in line.

Also read: Unattended casket at HDB void deck spooks resident, netizens say ‘nothing to be scared of’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nolanolawhy on TikTok.