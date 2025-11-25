63-year-old grandfather dies in M’sia after 100kg truck component pierces car windshield

Truck component pierces car windshield, killing grandfather in Malaysia

A family drive turned tragic on Monday morning (24 Nov) in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, when a heavy metal shaft from a tipper truck suddenly detached and smashed through the windshield of their car, killing a 63-year-old man.

According to Sinar Harian, the victim, Juhari Murid, was seated in the front passenger seat of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by his younger brother, Aspar, with his wife, Zaina Khalid, and two other siblings also on board.

The family was travelling from Senggarang to Felda Pemanis in Segamat for personal matters when the accident occurred at around 8.30am on Jalan Sri Bengkal, near Sri Gading.

The dislodged coupling shaft, estimated to weigh over 100kg, came from a tipper lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

It pierced the windshield, striking Mr Juhari in the head and fatally injuring him before landing in the rear of the vehicle.

The other four occupants escaped unharmed.

Family in shock after accident

The victim’s children expressed shock and grief over the sudden loss.

His 31-year-old daughter, Noor Shahin, rushed from Muar to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat after being informed of the incident.

She said she had “a bad feeling” about her father going to Segamat, but never imagined she would lose someone she loved.

The night before the accident, she had video-called him, and he had been excited to meet his three-month-old grandson.

Another child, 22-year-old son Mohd Danis Hakim, called on authorities to hold the truck operator accountable for the negligence that led to his father’s death.

Batu Pahat police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

