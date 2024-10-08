Truck driver in Thailand gets struck by metal while driving, loses consciousness & falls into coma

Truck driver in Thailand gets struck by metal while driving, loses consciousness

On 26 Sept, a truck driver was struck by a piece of metal while driving in Chonburi Province, Thailand, causing him to lose consciousness and crash into a ditch.

Dashcam footage from the truck shows the driver, 42-year-old Atthapong Thapthimthong, driving normally when an object hit the driver’s side window and then struck him in the chest.

He immediately loses consciousness, remaining seated for a short time before slumping to his side as the truck hits a road barrier.

The truck then veers across the road and eventually falls into a ditch, causing Mr Thapthimthong to crash into the dashboard.

Driver fractures and dents skull

Chonburi City Police and rescuers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a truck falling off the road.

They found a white 6-wheel truck with a closed container overturned in a drainage ditch on its left side, with the front windshield broken.

Mr Thapthimthong was found in the driver’s seat with a fractured and dented skull, as well as a bruise on his chest.

An Amarin TV reporter noted traces of the truck’s wheels scraping along the 4-lane road before veering off into the ditch.

Pieces of the windshield, the truck’s front camera, and the driver’s license plate were also scattered on the road.

Truck driver fell into coma

On 27 Sept, the victim’s mother, Ms Suay, stated that Mr Thapthimthong fell into a coma and doctors have not allowed relatives to visit.

His severe head wound is being observed while his chest still needs to be X-rayed to confirm if there are any broken bones.

The family is waiting for the doctor’s decision on whether surgery will be required.

Incident is being investigated

When shown the metal object that hit the driver, a local engine repair shop owner identified it as part of a vehicle’s centre shaft but couldn’t determine whether it came from a truck or a lorry.

He suggested it could have fallen from a vehicle, though the likelihood of this happening is low.

He added that the part found at the scene appears to be in new condition and shouldn’t have fallen out of a vehicle on its own.

If it had fallen out, it should have bounced under the vehicle, not hit the truck’s window.

Chonburi City Police are urgently reviewing CCTV footage to determine if the metal was thrown from another vehicle or if foul play was involved, so legal action can be taken.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV, @lamanoconpelos1 on X