TTSH Ward 9D Resumes Patient Admission After No New Cases Reported In More Than 14 Days

In late April, Ward 9D emerged as the epicentre of the community infections linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Since then, the ward – along with 3 others – have been placed on lockdown, not allowing further admissions and implementing strict entry restrictions.

Thankfully, it has been more than 14 days since a Covid-19 case has been detected at the hospital. As such, Ward 9D will finally be able to reopen today (22 May), resuming admissions albeit with new safety precautions in place.

All 51 staff return to work at TTSH Ward 9D

Announcing the reopening, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says the past month has been a tough period for patients and staff at the hospital.

However, it seems the worst has passed and TTSH is once again “getting back on its feet”.

On Saturday (22 May) afternoon, Mr Ong visited the ward himself and was pleased to see all 51 staff back at work.

Other TTSH staff on quarantine have also started returning to work.

Despite feeling burnt out, Mr Ong said the medical staff at TTSH are in good spirits.

Air filters installed for better ventilation & airflow

As part of the new safety measures, nurses will now have to don goggles and N95 masks before entering wards.

High-efficiency air filters have also been installed at the wards, allowing better ventilation and airflow, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Moving forward, patients will be swabbed before they’re admitted into TTSH. They will also be tested for Covid-19 periodically throughout their stay.

Additionally, patients must don surgical masks if they’re deemed medically suitable to do so.

TTSH staff members who have not been vaccinated will be swabbed on a weekly basis. Those who have been inoculated will be tested every fortnight.

Hope situation in the larger community will get under control

We’re glad the situation at TTSH is now under control, allowing the institution to fulfil its purpose of saving lives and rendering medical services.

This also goes to show that the measures we put in place are sufficient to ringfence clusters and close contacts.

Similarly, let’s hope the ‘Heightened Alert’ measures will be sufficient to curb the Covid-19 transmission in our larger community.

