Duo Involved In Tuas Second Link Incident Released On Bail, Currently Not Charged

Malaysian Police Say Duo Involved In Tuas Second Link Incident Now Out On Bail

Over the past two weeks, the internet seemingly could not stop buzzing about the dramatic road rage incident at Tuas Second Link.

You know exactly which one we’re talking about.

Last Friday (15 Jul), Malaysian police announced that they have arrested two individuals in connection with the viral altercation.

While the pair admitted to their involvement in the case, little else is known about what happened after that.

Then, on Wednesday (20 Jul), Johor police confirmed that the man and woman are out on bail and have gone back to Singapore.

Tuas Second Link duo not charged for incident

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin shared that the duo in the Tuas Second Link incident are now out on bail. They have since returned to Singapore.

He did not provide any other details, such as when they were released.

However, he stated that they have not been charged.

Police have submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor.

They did not reveal the nature of the investigation, but previous reports noted that the man and woman were wanted for committing mischief.

As per the conditions of their bail, the pair must be contactable at all times. They will have to also attend court whenever they are summoned.

Failure to adhere to either of these conditions may result in the court issuing a warrant of arrest for the duo.

Hope they’ve learned their lesson

Hopefully, this will be the last we hear of this chaotic duo and their antics.

We also hope that they have learned a very valuable lesson about not letting one’s temper get the best of them.

No matter how much someone angers you on the road, it’s never a good idea to do anything rash that could make you go viral or land you in trouble with the law.