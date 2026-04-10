Tutor in Thailand strikes student’s head with mobile phone over test mistakes, causing bloody wound

Tutor assaults student with mobile phone over test mistakes

A private tutor in Saraburi, Thailand, is facing a lawsuit after she struck a seven-year-old student’s head with a mobile phone.

This was over the mistakes the student made on his test.

Based on pictorial evidence, the attack injured the child and caused an open wound on his head.

Student taken to hospital for treatment

On Tuesday (7 April), Mr Phitak (name transliterated from Thai), 41, took his son to Saraburi Hospital for treatment of the head injury.

The father explained that he had enrolled his son in a summer tutoring program to reduce the child’s screen time.

Tutor angry with boy’s wrong answers

After just over a week of classes, the tutor, identified as 50-year-old Ms Jiranan (name transliterated from Thai), reportedly struck the boy on the head with her mobile phone.

The assault was triggered by the boy incorrectly answering three questions on a Thai language test.

She only offered S$20 in compensation

The victim’s father revealed that his son had previously mentioned being mistreated, including having his ears pulled and his back hit.

However, his father did not believe it until the tutor herself called to confess to causing the head injury.

Upon confronting the tutor, she admitted the act was due to irritability.

She offered a compensation of 500 baht (THB) (S$20) and told the father to go file a police report if he was not happy with the amount, according to CH3 Plus.

Father filed a report at police station to seek justice

Rejecting the small settlement, Mr Phitak filed a formal assault charge at the Saraburi City Police Station.

He emphasised that his goal is justice and the protection of other children, not financial gain.

Mr Phitak noted that other parents came forward with similar allegations, claiming the tutor had a history of physical abuse.

Doctors said boy’s wound did not need stitches

Medical professionals stated that while the child’s wound did not require stitches, it remains an open injury that needs monitoring.

Police are currently gathering evidence and will summon the tutor for further questioning as they proceed with the legal process.

Also read: 9-year-old student in Thailand beaten 17 times for failing to read Arabic



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Featured image adapted from Matichon.