Ubi BTO Upper Floor Space Appears To Have Walls Removed, Speculations About Its Purpose Arise

Image Of Ubi Grove BTO Floor Space With Walls Removed Goes Viral

When residents observe construction work that might compromise the structure of the HDB they’re staying in, it’s only natural that they get concerned.

Recently, a Facebook user witnessed what appears to be a hollowed-out level at the Ubi Grove BTO project, with parts of the walls removed.

Netizens couldn’t help but wonder about the purpose of the floor space, even though some pointed out that it could be less contentious than it seems.

Ubi Grove block has hollowed-out space with walls removed

On Friday (10 Mar), Facebook user Chris shared pictures of the Ubi Grove BTO project which appears to still be in the midst of construction.

What caught his attention was a ‘unit’ on the upper floor of one of the blocks, which had sections of its surrounding walls removed.

The picture shows a man seemingly unloading construction material off a trolley in the space that looks to be on the eighth floor.

The OP captioned his post, “Don’t go overboard with your DIY, ya”, hinting at his assumptions about why the walls were removed.

Sure enough, upon clicking on the specific photo, the caption reads,

This seems to be a normal flat being converted to a common space for viewing. Former ledge space for AC compressors still there but outside clothes racks removed. This level is also much too high to connect to carparks, mostly 4 or 5 levels high only. Too bad, it seems like an afterthought. Build first, then take out the walls.

Possibly an elevated void deck

Several netizens expressed concerns over the hollowed-out walls, with some pointing out that the block’s structure could be compromised.

One Facebook user pointed out that it’s meant for “tie back” purposes, which prevents cranes from falling over during the construction process.

Another likelier reason, however, is that the floor space is meant to be a void deck.

A quick look at Ubi Grove’s blueprint shows that one of the blocks — Block 357c — has a dedicated space on the eighth floor for its void deck.

Based on the scale, it appears that the elevated void deck is the size of two four-room flats.

Furthermore, such a concept doesn’t seem to be exclusive to the BTO project in Ubi.

This Facebook user shared that another BTO project near Jurong Point also has a similar concept.

MS News has reached out to HDB for more information on the hollowed-out space. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Meanwhile, let’s avoid spreading misinformation about the floor space to create unnecessary fear.

What do you think the floor space is for? Let us know in the comments.

