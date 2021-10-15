Ugly Personalised Portrait Drawings By Singapore Artist Sell Out On Shopee

Though artistic skills might not always come so easy to some people, it doesn’t mean they should shy away from pursuing their interests.

One Singaporean artist proves that despite drawing in an unconventional manner, others might still find the beauty in it.

She has been selling drawings labelled as “Ugly Crappy Personalised Custom Portrait Drawings Fan Art” on Shopee and has since gotten many fans.

The high demand has even resulted in the portraits selling out.

Artist’s ugly portraits sell out on Shopee

The artist behind the ugly portraits currently has a 5-star rating, out of 25 buyers on Shopee.

Those who are interested can simply send the artist a picture and it will be drawn “horribly” for them, as explained in the product description box.

In her Shopee listing, she explained that she had to increase the prices of her drawings due to overwhelming orders and her being the only manpower.

Her sister has also been helping her with digital drawings on her iPad.

Each drawing is currently sold between $2.50 to $7, depending on how many people need to be drawn.

She added in her Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that a drawing with only 1 person will be $2.50, and another $1 for each extra person drawn.

Additionally, pet owners can send in pictures of their fur kids for the artist to illustrate.

The waiting time for the drawings is currently 2 weeks due to a large number of orders the artist has received.

Artist’s ugly portraits gain positive reviews from buyers

Since the artist started selling ugly portraits on Shopee, the account has had a 5-star rating with many positive reviews.

Many buyers mentioned the drawings were very detailed and said they were not ugly at all.

They also praised the artist’s talent and creativity.

Overall, it seems like the drawings made the days of many buyers.

Those who are interested to see more ugly drawings can head to the artist’s Instagram page @uglycrappydrawings.

Place your orders early

We’re glad to see so many people supporting the local artist and buying her drawings. Perhaps this could encourage more people to draw, even if they don’t think it looks good.

For those who are interested in buying the drawings, do remember to order early due to the 2-week waiting time.

