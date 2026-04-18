S’pore 15+ underage parties under fire over alleged drinking, kiss cams & inappropriate behaviour

15+ parties under scrunity, organiser says backlash “took a real toll”

A growing number of youth party organisers in Singapore are under fire over allegations of underage drinking and unclear age controls at 15+ events — with one organiser pushing back strongly against the claims.

The controversy centres on event collectives such as Mythic, Vision, Fame, Hyper and Purge, which have hosted or promoted youth-oriented parties in recent months. The target audience for these parties is those aged 15 and above.

According to claims, the parties, specifically those where Mythic and Vision collaborated, include alcohol sales and kisscams.

While some allegations remain unproven, the situation has sparked debate over whether such events are safe spaces for teens — or enabling risky behaviour.

Alleged links between major 15+ party groups

Concerns over inappropriate behaviour at these parties involving minors have been surfaced by an anonymous collective in Singapore, known as The Mythbusters, @TheMythbustersSG on Telegram.

Instagram screenshots from a Valentine’s-themed event, “Ace of Hearts”, organised by Mythic and Vision, both 15+ party organisers, showed alcohol present.

And in the advertisement for Vision’s 17 April 2026 event, smoking and alcohol were seen in the video.

The Mythbusters also told MS News that there are alleged links and collaborations between several organisers.

They claimed that:

Mythic and Havoc, with Havoc being an 18+ party organisation, may share the same owners, with Mythic positioned as an “under 18” branch

Hyper allegedly started the underage party trend and had a dispute with Mythic

Purge has collaborated with Mythic

Vision and Fame have collaborated with Mythic in past events

Alcohol allegedly seen at youth events

Facing allegations of alcohol present, a representative of Mythic’s organisers told MS News that “Mythic operates strictly as a no-alcohol event, regardless of age”.

“We take these claims seriously because they directly contradict what we stand for,” the representative said.

In response to the screenshots, Mythic’s representative said, “The alcohol thing was only briefed to Vision. Mythic promoted for them, not knowing they can serve alcohol.”

Meanwhile, The Mythbusters told MS News, “Vision is quite vague about their age restrictions… We haven’t seen much elaboration on their rules.”

They added that earlier event sign-ups stated “15+” or “16+”, while more recent ones allegedly omitted clear age limits.

Mythic organiser: Allegations are false, events no-alcohol with “SPF-trained security”

Responding to the allegations, the representative of Mythic organisers told MS News that claims of underage drinking at their events are false.

“We enforce a strict no-alcohol policy and work closely with venues and security to ensure compliance,” they said.

“Security checks are conducted at entry to prevent alcohol or prohibited items from being brought in.”

They stressed that their events are designed to be controlled and supervised.

“Our priority has always been to create a safe, sober environment… any suggestion of underage drinking is something we strongly reject.”

In a public statement released on Friday (17 April), Mythic said that they have “strict bag checks” and “[Singapore Police Force]-trained security”.

They added that venues hosting their events are aware they are youth-focused.

Mythic started as response to “unsupervised chalet parties”

The organiser told MS News that Mythic was launched around April 2025 to address a growing issue.

“We noticed a growing trend of underage youths sneaking into clubs or hosting unsupervised chalet parties where alcohol and even drugs were present.”

Instead of ignoring it, they aimed to offer a “safer alternative”.

They described their events as a “space where they could still enjoy music and community, but in a controlled, legal and secure environment”.

“Backlash has taken a real toll on the team mentally”: Organiser

As scrutiny intensified, Mythic’s representative acknowledged that the public reaction has been strong.

“The reaction has been intense, but understandable. When it comes to youth events, people care deeply about safety.”

They told MS News, “We are still young ourselves, and the recent backlash has taken a real toll on the team mentally.”

At the same time, they said some narratives may not reflect the full picture.

“Some narratives may be based on incomplete or inaccurate information… but we recognise the importance of accountability.”

Conflicting claims from another source

However, a separate source described as a friend of the organisers and a DJ involved painted a different picture, alleging that alcohol consumption still occurs at such events.

“They still did not sell alcohol to minors, but distribution at parties were so common,” the source told MS News.

The source also claimed that inappropriate behaviour may have taken place, based on accounts from attendees, though they did not personally witness it.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Pool party scrapped, organisers pivot to smaller events

A planned pool party linked to Mythic, to be held at restaurant El Chido, was cancelled amid growing attention, as Mythic rebranded to do trivia nights.

They also changed their username multiple times since.

The organiser said this was a precaution.

“We felt it was more appropriate to pause and reassess rather than proceed under scrutiny,” the representative told MS News.

Separately, Pullman Singapore Hill Street, which houses El Chido, clarified with MS News that it did not approve or host the event, stating there was no signed contract and that its branding was used without authorisation.

Following the controversy, Mythic said they are moving away from large-scale parties.

“We made the decision to pivot towards smaller, more structured concepts such as trivia nights,” they told MS News.

“These formats are easier to manage… and better aligned with the kind of community we want to build.”

While organisers like Mythic maintain that their events are alcohol-free and supervised, allegations about underage drinking, unclear age enforcement and conduct continue to circulate online.

In other 15+ events, such as by organisation Fame, vaping was seen occurring.

In another 15+ event titled “Young, Wild & Free” by another party organisation Hyper, which seems to have gone on hiatus, alcohol was seen present in their Instagram highlights.

That party was advertised to be 16+, with the text “We don’t wait till 18” seen in the promotional post.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Vision, Fame and Hyper for comment.

Also read: 17-year-old beaten up unconscious in Boat Quay after being accused of being playboy, 4 teens arrested

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Featured image adapted from @visionparties.sg on Instagram.