Doctor Who Administered Undiluted Covid-19 Vaccine Was A Stand-In, Hougang Clinic Apologises For Error

Doctor Who Administered Undiluted Covid-19 Vaccine Started Working At Hougang Clinic On 1 Sep

The Covid-19 vaccination process was rather smooth-sailing for most of us. But two individuals who received their jabs at a clinic in Hougang had a different experience.

On 15 Sep, they received undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The healthcare group overseeing the clinic has since issued a statement apologising for the incident.

They also shared that the physician who administered the wrong dosage was a locum doctor who had only started work at the clinic on 1 Sep.

Hougang clinic stopped engaging doctor’s locum services following incident

In a media statement, ProHealth Medical Group shared that the incidents took place at ProHealth Medical Group @ Hougang – their branch at Upper Serangoon View – last Thursday (15 Sep).

A “relief locum doctor” or stand-in who only began working at the clinic on 1 Sep had administered the undiluted doses. She had worked there on 8 and 15 Sep, the latter of which was when the incidents happened.

ProHealth Medical Group revealed that they’ve stopped engaging her service as a locum doctor following the incident.

They also emphasised that they take a serious view of the incident and will cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

The group additionally took the opportunity to apologise to the affected patients and families for the error.

Patient hospitalised after receiving wrong vaccine dose

Speaking to 8World News, Mr Lim – one of the patients – said he began having blurred vision, cramps, and a racing heart rate shortly after receiving the jab.

He later ended up in hospital with a high temperature and headache.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reportedly suspended the clinic and the doctor in question. They are currently investigating the case.

We hope the patients who received the wrong dose of the vaccines do not suffer any severe side effects and that any symptoms will dissipate quickly with time.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.