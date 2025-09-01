5 unexpected home disasters that could cost you thousands & how to be ready for them

How to protect your home (& wallet) from these unexpected disasters

Owning a home is an exciting milestone in anyone’s life, but as the famous ‘Spider-Man’ quote goes: “With great power comes great responsibility.” And that means being prepared for anything that could go wrong in or with your new pad.

Of course, it’s easy to assume that nothing bad will ever happen to you. But from burst pipes and electrical fires to bug infestations and every other strange occurrence you thought you’d only see in the news, unexpected home disasters can strike when you least expect them. And they can come with hefty repair bills if you’re caught off guard.

We’re not here to fearmonger, just to help. Below are five common — and costly — home mishaps to look out for, plus practical tips on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from them.

1) Fire & smoke damage

Perhaps one of the most common and devastating home disasters in Singapore, fires can break out with little warning and turn into full-blown emergencies within minutes.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), unattended cooking remained the leading cause of residential fires in 2024. Electrical-related incidents were also on the rise, often caused by faulty wiring, overloaded sockets, or active mobility devices (AMDs) such as e-scooters and power-assisted bicycles, especially when charged with non-original batteries.

Excessive clutter or hoarding can also accelerate the spread of fire and block escape routes, heightening the danger.

Fires don’t just destroy property — they also release toxic smoke that can be life-threatening and leave behind stains and odours that linger long after the flames are out. Even a small blaze can result in costly repairs, from rewiring and replacing burnt furniture to repainting smoke-damaged walls.

How to stay safe: Adopt simple habits such as never leaving cooking unattended, keeping walkways clear, and avoiding overloaded extension cords. Always hire licensed electricians and install smoke detectors or keep a fire extinguisher in high-risk areas like the kitchen.

2) Water damage from burst pipes or leaks

Water damage may not seem as dramatic as fire, but it can be just as destructive and just as expensive to fix.

Ageing HDB flats and poorly maintained private properties are especially prone to pipe bursts and leaks, which in high-rises can easily spread to units below and drive up repair costs. In one notorious case in Punggol, a couple left their aircon running while overseas, leading to water seepage that damaged several neighbouring flats.

While such mishaps are rare, they show it can happen — though most water damage comes from far more common culprits than inconsiderate neighbours like corroded pipes, shoddy fittings, or renovation work that damages concealed piping.

If left unchecked, even slow leaks can cause water stains, mould growth, and weakened structural integrity. Beyond cosmetic issues, water seepage can compromise electrical systems, weaken walls, and warp wooden furniture or flooring, posing serious safety risks and racking up repair bills.

How to stay safe: Check regularly for damp spots, peeling paint, or ceiling bulges that may indicate hidden leaks. During renovations, ensure your contractor knows the pipe layout and uses quality materials. In older homes, consider replacing ageing pipes before problems arise.

3) Pest infestations

Pest infestations aren’t just about being freaked out by rats or cockroaches — they can also cause serious damage to your home.

Termites, in particular, are notorious for quietly munching through wooden fixtures and flooring, compromising the structural integrity of your home. Meanwhile, roaches and rodents don’t just gross you out; they carry bacteria that contaminate food and can even chew through electrical wiring.

Pests typically sneak in through small cracks, crevices, and open doors, searching for food, water, or shelter. Left unchecked, they multiply fast, turning a minor nuisance into a major headache.

How to stay safe: Keep surfaces clean, clear food spills promptly, and store food in sealed containers. Seal gaps in windows, doors, and walls to block entry points. At the first sign of infestation, call in a professional pest control service before the problem escalates.

4) Air-conditioner breakdowns

Living without air conditioning in Singapore is practically unthinkable, especially in a tropical climate where the heat and humidity can turn even the simplest tasks into a sweaty ordeal.

Common culprits behind breakdowns include clogged filters, refrigerant leaks, and general wear and tear from neglected maintenance. In some cases, dirty filters or coils can cause the system to overheat, resulting in costly repairs.

Besides being annoying and inconvenient, an aircon breakdown can pose health risks — prolonged exposure to high heat, especially during heatwaves or in poorly ventilated spaces, can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heatstroke.

Faulty units may also emit unpleasant smells, a sign of mould or mildew buildup that can harm indoor air quality and trigger allergies or respiratory issues.

How to stay safe: Clean or replace your aircon filters regularly. Schedule professional servicing to ensure your system runs efficiently, and pay attention to unusual sounds or smells, as they can indicate an underlying problem.

5) Getting locked out

Compared to dramatic disasters like a kitchen fire or a bug infestation, getting locked out of your own home might seem like a quieter kind of trouble. But that doesn’t make it any less of a nightmare.

Whether you’re coming home from the office or returning after a week-long overseas trip, the inconvenience hits hard — no one wants to be stuck outside, staring at their front door and wondering where they’ll sleep that night.

Aside from simply forgetting your keys, faulty locks can be caused by worn-out mechanisms, jammed keys, rust, dirt buildup, or plain neglect. For electronic or smart locks, the issue could be as unglamorous as a dead battery or as maddening as a sudden technical glitch.

And while it may not trigger the same sense of urgency as smoke or burst pipes, a broken or faulty lock can still put your home at risk, making it easier for intruders to gain access.

How to stay safe: Inspect your locks regularly and replace them at the first sign of wear or malfunction. Keep spare keys in a secure but accessible spot, and maintain battery-powered locks to prevent sudden failures.

Enhanced Home Insurance by Income has you covered from disasters

Of course, you could take every single precaution in the world, and incidents can still rear their ugly head.

That’s where Income’s Enhanced Home Insurance steps in. It protects your home’s building, renovations, and all your belongings inside against unexpected events. Whether you live in an HDB flat, a condo, or a landed property, you’ll have coverage for the parts of your home you own, from fixtures and fittings to private outdoor spaces.

If an emergency does strike, you won’t have to scramble for help. The plan comes with complimentary 24/7 Emergency Home Assistance, giving you access to plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, pest control, and even aircon repair services at any hour of the day.

It also extends protection beyond your own four walls with family worldwide liability coverage, so if something from your home — like a fire — causes damage to your neighbour’s property, you’re covered, too.

At the end of the day, nothing is more priceless than the peace of mind that comes with knowing your home is protected. From now till 31 Dec, you can get 30% off a three-year Enhanced Home Insurance plan — plus an additional 55,000 STAR$® when you purchase with a minimum premium of S$550 (after discount). Simply apply promo code <HOME30> at checkout.

For more information, visit Income’s official website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Income Insurance.

