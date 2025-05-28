 SG Election Notice
‘Can use E-mart credits?’: Uniqlo’s olive green AIRism tee sparks NS flashbacks among S’porean Redditors, looks like SAF shirt

NS-core aesthetic.

By - 28 May 2025, 10:27 am

Redditors poke fun at Uniqlo’s AIRism tee, saying it resembles SAF’s admin t-shirt

Uniqlo’s AIRism crew neck shirts have long been a staple in many Singaporeans’ wardrobes — lightweight, cooling, and perfect for our humid weather.

Available in a range of colours for both men and women, the shirt caters to every aesthetic.

But one particular shade — a familiar olive green — is giving netizens serious flashbacks to their army days.

Netizen says olive green tee looks just like SAF admin shirt

On 24 May, a post titled, “So Uniqlo is selling SAF admin shirts now?” on the r/singapore subreddit recently went viral.

 The OP uploaded a photo of the olive green AIRism tee, cheekily suggesting it resembled the infamous “admin shirt” worn by Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recruits during National Service (NS).

So Uniqlo is selling SAF admin shirts now?
byu/Naufrage92 insingapore

The post struck a nerve with fellow Redditors, racking up over 1,700 upvotes and triggering a hilarious wave of NS-related nostalgia in the comments.

Classic NS one-liners flood comment section

As expected, the comment section turned into a virtual bunk of inside jokes, with netizens quoting some of the most iconic — and traumatic — lines heard during NS.

One user quipped, “Welcome to Uniqlo, whole lot knock it down now,” mimicking a sergeant barking orders.

uniqlo's airism saf

Source: r/singapore on Reddit

Another referenced the infamous insult: “My grandmother can run faster than you!” — a line many recruits are all too familiar with.

uniqlo's airism saf

Source: r/singapore on Reddit

With AIRism being a common sight across the island, especially among men, some users joked that the tee was already Singapore’s unofficial national uniform.

“This is the next best thing and is the actual uniform of SG,” one commenter wrote.

uniqlo's airism saf

Source: r/singapore on Reddit

One user even quipped: “Can use E-mart credits at Uniqlo?” — a tongue-in-cheek nod to the military’s internal credits used for purchasing gear at SAF’s E-mart.

Source: r/singapore on Reddit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Uniqlo and r/singapore on Reddit.

