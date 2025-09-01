More than 170 supermarkets in S’pore to display unit pricing in 8-week pilot to help shoppers compare costs

Unit pricing pilot aims to boost price transparency at supermarkets

A unit pricing pilot programme has officially rolled out at major supermarkets from Monday (1 Sept), giving shoppers clearer price comparisons for everyday essentials.

Jointly led by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), the eight-week trial is designed to help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions by displaying unit prices for selected grocery items.

More than 170 outlets taking part

More than 170 supermarket outlets across major chains including NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage, and Giant are participating in the pilot.

The trial will be rolled out in two waves: FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Prime will display unit pricing from 1 Sept to 26 Oct 2025, followed by Cold Storage and Giant from 31 Oct to 26 Dec 2025.

During these periods, shoppers will see unit prices displayed for staples like rice, meat, eggs, cooking oils, fruits, and vegetables, measured by standard units such as per kilogram, per 100 grams, per litre, or per item.

CASE president and Member of Parliament Melvin Yong, who has advocated for mandatory unit pricing since 2022, welcomed the move.

He noted that the trial would be especially valuable for budget-conscious shoppers.

“I am heartened that the government is now piloting unit pricing at major supermarkets, which will bring greater transparency and encourage competition,” he said in a Facebook post.

Consumer feedback to guide future policy

To refine the initiative, CCCS has engaged market research firm Blackbox Research to gather shopper feedback on the usefulness of unit pricing and ways its display can be improved.

CCCS Chief Executive Alvin Koh said the pilot would help assess the programme’s effectiveness and address potential issues.

“We are keen to hear your suggestions and experiences which will allow us to evaluate how this initiative can work well for consumers in Singapore,” he added.

Mr Yong noted that unit pricing has already received positive feedback through CASE’s Price Kaki app, which has offered price comparisons for more than 6,000 items since 2023.

He also highlighted that countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia have reaped the benefits of similar schemes.

With insights gained from the trial, Mr Yong expressed hope that unit pricing would be adopted by all major retailers in Singapore, empowering consumers to shop with greater confidence and stretch their dollars further.

For more information and a full list of participating outlets, visit the CCCS website.

Also read: Koufu Economy rice stalls to introduce colour-coded price labels showing ‘fair & clear pricing’ by end of 2025

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Melvin Yong on Facebook and by MS News.