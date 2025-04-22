22-year-old university student in M’sia killed after bus collides with another on campus

22-year-old university student in Malaysia killed in campus bus accident

A 22-year-old university student in Malaysia died on Saturday (19 April) after she was caught in a fatal accident while waiting to board a bus on campus.

The incident reportedly occurred when a moving bus rear-ended a stationary one, setting off a chain of events that led to the tragedy.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) said it is cooperating fully with police in the ongoing investigation.

Stationary bus hit while picking up passengers

The victim, 22-year-old UUM student Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, had been waiting at a campus bus stop along Jalan Persiaran Perdana on Saturday morning.

According to Kubang Pasu district police chief Superintendent Mohd Radzi Abd Rahim, the incident occurred at about 8.45am when a 37-year-old driver had stopped his bus at the bus stop to pick up students.

Moments later, a second bus, driven by a 32-year-old man, crashed into the rear of the stationary vehicle.

The impact of the collision pushed the first bus forward into a metal barrier, which struck Ms Manarina as she was waiting to board the very bus that hit her.

Photos from the scene show both buses visibly damaged and the roadside barrier dented, highlighting the force of the collision.

Initial investigations suggest the driver of the second bus failed to brake in time, leading to the fatal collision.

Victim was rushed to the hospital but later died

Following the crash, Ms Manarina was rushed to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, where she remained in critical condition for nearly 10 hours before being pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

A post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death as cardiac contusion — bruising of the heart caused by the impact.

Neither of the bus drivers was injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

University pays tribute to student

In a show of solidarity and mourning, at least 10 Student Affairs officers gathered on Monday morning (21 April) to pay their respects to Ms Manarina.

The university also appealed for contributions through its official Facebook page to support Manarina’s family during this difficult time.

UUM has formed two special committees to investigate the fatal accident and to assess the safety of its campus bus services.

These committees will examine the cause of the incident, ensure compliance with safety protocols, and evaluate the efficiency and integrity of the transportation system.

