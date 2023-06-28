Elderly Pedestrian Passes Away In Upper Changi Accident, Van Driver Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

66-Year-Old Man Passes Away In Upper Changi Accident, Was Pronounced Dead On The Spot

When driving on the road late at night, it pays to be aware of one’s surroundings, especially in a quiet area of Singapore.

An elderly pedestrian who was walking in Upper Changi in the wee hours of the morning has unfortunately passed away after meeting with an accident.

A van driver has been arrested in connection with the death.

Upper Changi accident took place at 3am on 28 June

The incident took place at 3am in Wednesday (28 June) morning on Upper Changi Road North, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A taxi driver, 63-year-old Mr Lan, drove past the scene at about 4am and saw a motionless body lying on the road, covered by a white cloth.

Only his legs were sticking out, and it was evident that the deceased had been wearing shorts, he said.

Police vehicles & van seen on the road

Dashcam footage recorded of the aftermath showed that the police had cordoned off part of the road, which was not busy due to the early hour.

A blue police tent had also been set up to cover the body.

A number of police vehicles were stopped by the road, including at least two cars, a motorcycle and a black police vehicle typically used to transport bodies.

About 100m away, a van that could’ve been the one involved in the accident was seen parked by the roadside with its hazard lights on.

66-year-old pedestrian passed away in Upper Changi accident

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the police confirmed at an accident had occurred at the location.

A 66-year-old male pedestrian had passed away in the incident, they added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, a 76-year-old van driver, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

