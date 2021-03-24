US Ah Ma Who Fought Attacker Donates $1.2M To Help Combat Asian Hate Crimes

On 18 Mar, a 76-year-old ah ma in San Francisco made headlines when she fought back against her attacker, amidst a spate of alleged hate crimes against Asians in the US.

Her grandson, John, has since started a fundraiser for her medical bills, which garnered S$1.2 million (US$900,000) in 4 days.

Ms Xie and family, however, decided to donate all the funds to help combat hate crimes against Asian Americans instead.

Ah ma donates S$1.2 mil to help Asians in the US

On Tuesday (23 Mar), John shared the family’s decision on the fundraiser platform.

Source

Thanking the outpouring of support for his grandma, John says that they plan to donate all the money to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community.

The funds will go into helping victims of attacks recover, and fight back against racism.

At the time of writing, over S$1.24 million (US$923k) has been raised in 5 days.

According to American news site CBS’ journalist Betty Yu, Ms Xie and family finalised the decision to donate all funds on 23 Mar.

Traumatised ah ma now in better spirits

In his most recent update, John shares that ah ma‘s mental and physical health have improved.

Source

She’s now in better spirits, and starting to feel optimistic again.

Regarding the decision to give away all the funds raised, ah ma apparently explains that this is because the “issue is bigger” than her.

The family also seeks the public’s understanding in their decision.

Salute Ms Xie’s grit & compassion

On top of turning the tables against her attacker, Ms Xie showed impressive grit in recovering from the ordeal and refusing to admit defeat.

By donating the funds to fellow victims, the fundraiser becomes one for a bigger, and more pressing cause.

We hope that the AAPI community in the US can benefit from her charitable act, and stay safe in these trying times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and GoFundMe.