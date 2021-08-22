US Marine Seen In Photo Coaxing Afghan Baby At Kabul Airport

Afghanistan has been under the international spotlight since the Taliban militant group took over their capital, Kabul.

Since then the country has been thrown into turmoil, many being evacuated and others desperately trying to leave the country amidst the chaos.

On Saturday (21 Aug), a photo of a US Marine coaxing an Afghan baby at Kabul’s airport was shared on Twitter.

The heartwarming moment unfolding against the backdrop of a tense and volatile situation in the country warmed many hearts.

US Marine calms Afghan baby in photo

On Saturday (21 Aug), Task & Purpose, a military news website, shared the photo of a US Marine sitting down with an infant in his arms.

The soldier assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) was captured in the photo looking affectionately at the baby and calming the child by cradling him or her.

According to the Twitter post, the photo was taken during an evacuation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

It is where thousands of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) personnel, American civilians, and Afghan refugees who worked with the West have been evacuated since the Taliban takeover, reported The Independent.

Heartwarming scene moves netizens

Many netizens were touched by the photo. Some pointed out that the stark contrast between having his weapon by his side and the innocent baby in his arms was moving.

For many, the photo depicted a moment of humanity amidst the chaos of the country.

As the photo went viral online, some speculated that the baby was one of the children who were passed by the crowds to US troops at Kabul airport.

That said, it’s unclear as to whether that baby is the same one.

This comes as photos and videos emerged of children being lifted into the hands of American soldiers at Kabul airport.

Humanity prevails even in wartime

Afghanistan is in an extremely volatile situation now. Out of fear of Taliban rule, many are desperately trying to flee the country.

The photo of the US Marine is a heartwarming reminder that even amidst war times, humanity can prevail.

Our hearts go out to those caught up in the conflict right now. Hopefully, we will soon see an end to this and families will once again be reunited safely.

