US politician shares nude photo of herself at Govt hearing, says it was taken without consent

US politician shares nude photo of herself

To prove her point, one US politician decided to expose her own nude photo as evidence during a Government hearing.

On Tuesday (20 May), representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina shared a blurry screenshot that she said depicted her “naked silhouette” that was allegedly taken without her consent.

According to The Hill, Ms Mace showed the photo during a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing.

The stunt was part of her bid to urge lawmakers to crackdown on video voyeurism.

It also amplified Ms Mace’s allegations against her ex-fiance whom she accused of secretly recording her.

Sharing the photo during a government hearing

Prior to the hearing, she made a post on X that she would be sharing a photo of her naked body.

“I’m going there,” she wrote. “Today I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women.”

During her speech at the hearing, the 47-year-old Republican had a display of the photo placed behind her.

The image was a black and white screenshot of video footage, showing a circled human figure passing through what appears to be a living room.

“Behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself,” Ms Mace described. “The yellow circle, this naked silhouette, is my naked body.”

She goes on to allege that Mr Bryant had filmed her without consent and kept the video for more than three years.

She also claims he had done similar things to other women.

In sharing the photo as evidence, she hopes to pass her two bills which aim to curb video voyeurism.

“To other potential victims, I want you to know, I have your back,” she said.

Not the first time she used the floor to publicise her allegations

This is not the first time Ms Mace has publicised her claims against her ex-fiance during government proceedings.

On 10 Feb, she accused Mr Bryant and three of his associates of rape, physical abuse and sexual misconduct in an hour-long speech on the US House floor.

All four men have denied the allegations, with one even filing a defamation suit against Ms Mace.

Her office has, however, pointed out that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause protects lawmakers against lawsuits for the things they say and do as part of legislative work.

Meanwhile, her ex-fiance has called her claims into question.

In a statement to The Hill, Mr Bryant said, “I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace.”

“If she believed them to be true and there was evidence to support her accusations, she would say them outside the chamber — away from her public role and protections and pursue them through proper legal channels,” he said.

“She has not done so, because she cannot.”

When asked about Mr Bryant’s statement, Ms Mace simply said,” I don’t really give a f*** what Patrick Bryant has to say.”

Also read: SCDF officer charged with voyeurism for allegedly recording woman changing clothes on 5 occasions

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GOP Oversight on YouTube.