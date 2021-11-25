EU Will Recognise Singapore’s Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate From 25 Nov

As borders begin to reopen around the world, countries are also finding ways to coordinate with one another to make travelling easier.

Recently, the European Commission stated that Covid-19 vaccination certificates from Singapore will be recognised in European Union (EU) countries.

This means certificates from Singapore would be equivalent to EU’s Digital Certificate, making it easier for Singapore travellers to prove their vaccination statuses.

Singapore’s vaccination certificate recognised by EU

On Wednesday (24 Nov), the European Commission announced that Singapore’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate will be accepted “under the same conditions” as the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate.

According to the European Commission, the EU Digital Covid Certificate proves that one has either,

Been vaccinated

Received a negative test result

Has recovered from Covid-19

It is issued to all EU citizens and their family members as well as non-EU nationals who are legally staying in a Member State and have the right to travel to other countries in the bloc.

As of 25 Nov, 24 non-EU countries have joined the EU Digital Covid Certificate system. The full list can be found here.

Vaccination-free travel to Denmark restored

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has since posted on Facebook that Singaporeans can now use their vaccination certificate to avoid quarantine.

This marks the resumption of quarantine-free travel for those travelling from Singapore.

Prior to this, Singaporeans had to quarantine for at least 4 days in Denmark after Singapore was taken off the EU travel list.

More convenient for travellers

The move by the European Commission makes it much more convenient for Singapore travellers headed to countries in the bloc.

We’re thankful for the EU’s recognition of Singapore’s vaccination certificate, especially with the holiday season soon upon us.

