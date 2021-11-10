S’pore Removed From EU Travel List, Travellers Could Face Tighter Restrictions

More than 2 months ago, Singapore opened its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to countries like Germany and Brunei. Since then, more countries have been added, including 9 from the European Union (EU).

However, with growing concerns over Singapore’s Covid-19 situation, the EU Council has decided to take the Republic off their travel list on Tuesday (10 Nov).

The travel list includes countries for which travel curbs should be lifted and is reviewed every 2 weeks.

Thus, there is a possibility the EU countries might reimpose border restrictions on travellers from Singapore. Nonetheless, since the council’s recommendation is not legally binding, the decision is still up to individual member states.

EU removes S’pore off travel list due to Covid-19 concerns

On Tuesday (10 Nov), the EU removed Singapore and Ukraine from a list of countries for which travel curbs should be lifted.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the EU takes into consideration several factors before recommending travel curbs. Such factors include the epidemiological situation, overall Covid-19 response, and the reliability of the available information and data sources.

Additionally, the EU mentioned that “reciprocity should be taken into account on a case-by-case basis.”

While Singapore might have been taken off the list, it does not automatically mean all 27 EU countries have to impose tighter border restrictions.

Instead, the implementation would be largely dependent on individual member states.

S’pore travellers could see tighter border restrictions by EU countries

Singapore currently has VTLs with 10 European countries

Britain

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

However, Britain and Switzerland are not part of the EU.

As of now, it is unsure if the move by the EU council will result in tighter border restrictions for Singapore travellers. However, there is a possibility of it happening.

The reclassification comes 2 weeks after Germany included Singapore in their list of “high-risk” Covid-19 countries, requiring vaccinated travellers to register themselves before arrival.

Additionally, unvaccinated children below 12 also have to isolate for 5 days upon arrival.

Look out for updates before planning a trip

While it is sad to hear Singapore being taken off the EU travel list, it is understandable for countries to prioritise the safety of their people.

Meanwhile, those who have been planning a trip to an EU country should look out for further updates on whether any travel restrictions will be imposed on travellers from Singapore.

We hope the Covid-19 situation in Singapore will improve soon so as to allow greater ease of travel.

Featured image adapted from Modern Diplomacy.