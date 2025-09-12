ICA foils attempt to smuggle vapes in baby stroller at Woodlands Checkpoint

Singaporean driver fined for smuggling vapes in baby stroller & bag
The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recently foiled a man’s attempt at smuggling e-vaporisers (vapes) into Singapore by concealing them in a baby stroller.
In a Facebook post on Friday (12 Sept), ICA shared that the man was given a S$700 composition fine after three vape devices were found in his possession.
Man claims nothing to declare, ICA subsequently finds 3 vapes on him
On Tuesday (9 Sept), Search & Examination officers at Woodlands Checkpoint profiled the man’s Singapore-registered car for enhanced checks.
When confronted by ICA officers, the driver, a Singaporean man, said he had nothing to declare.
However, thorough checks revealed vapes hidden in the pocket compartment of a baby stroller placed in the boot of the vehicle.
Officers later uncovered a third e-vaporiser in the man’s bag.
The ICA issued the driver a composition fine of S$700.
Increased measures to deter vaping
ICA has been stepping up efforts to detect and prevent the smuggling of vapes.
Last month, ICA foiled a similar attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint.
After uncovering 34 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and 18 vapes and related components, the case was referred to Singapore Customs and the HSA for further investigation.
