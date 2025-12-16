20-year-old motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle pileup at Yishun junction

Yishun junction accident involved two motorcycles, two cars, and a lorry, left four injured and one dead

One person has died, and four others were injured following a violent multi-vehicle collision in Yishun on Sunday night (14 Dec).

The crash involved two motorcycles, two cars, and a lorry, and brought traffic at a major junction to a complete standstill.

Tragic pile-up at Yishun junction

The incident occurred at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 3 at around 10.20pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident were shared on the Facebook page Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde on the same day.

The post warned others to avoid the area due to the severity of the accident.

One image showed a red car wedged beneath the rear of a lorry, its front bumper completely crushed.

The lorry’s rear appeared to have smashed through the car’s windscreen, with the vehicle’s airbags visibly deployed.

Debris was strewn across the road, while what appeared to be another badly damaged vehicle was trapped beneath the red car.

Another photo showed a motorcycle mangled beyond recognition, lying on the road just behind the red car.

In a separate image, first responders in high-visibility vests were seen attending to a person lying motionless on the road, with a fallen motorcycle nearby.

A wider shot revealed the full scale of the crash, with multiple vehicles scattered across the junction as traffic ground to a halt while emergency services attended to the injured.

20-year-old motorcyclist killed, driver arrested

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to MS News that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.20pm.

One person, a 20-year-old male motorcyclist, was declared dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Another person, a 19-year-old male motorcyclist, was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

Three other individuals were assessed by the SCDF for minor injuries but declined hospitalisation.

SPF told MS News that the accident involved two motorcycles, two cars and a lorry at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 by Yishun Avenue 3.

A 38-year-old male car driver has since been arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Also read:Driver swerves across 3 lanes on CTE, causes multi-vehicle collision

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.