Street food vendors in China rally to fund colleague’s cancer treatment, S$55k raised in 6 days

Street food vendors come together to raise funds for colleague’s cancer treatment

Street food vendors operating near the Qishan campus of Fujian Normal University in China have come together to raise funds for a fellow hawker undergoing cancer treatment.

On 10 Dec, multiple stalls along the food street were seen displaying the same payment QR code, with a note stating that the day’s revenue would be fully donated to “Uncle Jianbing” to help him through this difficult time.

“Uncle Jianbing”, whose real name is Zhang Jianwu, is a 50-year-old vendor who has been selling jianbing, or Chinese crepes, alongside his wife at the university’s food street.

He was diagnosed with late-stage cancer in mid-November.

Wife launches fundraiser as treatment costs mount

Facing mounting medical expenses, Mr Zhang had at one point considered giving up treatment due to financial constraints.

On 9 Dec, his wife, Gong Baoyu, decided to try public crowdfunding and posted an appeal for help on an online fundraising platform.

The appeal was first noticed by students who regularly patronised the couple’s stall.

They began donating and sharing the link across social media platforms. Some also posted photos of Mr Zhang’s crepes online, drawing more university students to the stall.

Several customers reportedly paid more than the listed price, offering additional support towards his medical expenses.

Fellow vendors on the food street also came across the appeal.

One of them contacted several stallholders familiar with Mr Zhang and proposed a charity sale on 10 Dec, during which participating vendors would donate all their earnings for the day to support his treatment.

Community response draws crowds to food street

Word of the initiative spread quickly, prompting university students, local residents, and tourists to make special trips to the food street in support.

The surge in visitors led to long queues forming at several stalls.

Ms Liu, who runs a health-preserving tea stall, said she brewed two to three times her usual volume of tea on the charity sale day.

By 8.30pm, her stall had completely sold out due to the steady stream of customers.

Encouraged by the response, some vendors set personal sales targets for the day.

Ms Li, who sells egg tarts, said she aimed to sell 500 egg tarts, with all proceeds going towards Mr Zhang’s treatment.

Several merchants also offered incentives to encourage donations, including a 20% discount for customers who contributed to the fundraiser.

According to Ms Gong, total donations exceeded 300,000 yuan (approximately S$55,000) within six days.

Contributions came from fellow stallholders, students, residents, and online donors, many of whom had never even met the couple in person.

Authorities & organisations step in with support

Following the widespread attention, civil affairs departments in Fuzhou City and Minhou County announced that they had activated assistance measures for Mr Zhang.

Authorities said they would provide necessary living support and help coordinate medical resources should he return to Fuzhou for treatment.

A staff member from the Gulou township government also confirmed that applications had been submitted for a minimum living allowance, along with a one-off emergency relief payment of 3,000 yuan (about S$550).

In addition, two companies donated 10,000 yuan (around S$1,800) each through the Pucheng County Red Cross Society, while the Red Cross itself contributed an additional 1,000 yuan (approximately S$180).

On 15 Dec, Mr Zhang returned from Wuyishan to Fuzhou with his wife to continue treatment.

Due to his weakened condition, he conveyed his gratitude through Ms Gong, saying he hopes to recover and return to the food street one day to make pancakes for everyone who supported him.

