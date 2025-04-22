‘Growing disconnection between leadership & people’: PPP’s Vere Nathan reflects on sentiments after walking the ground

PPP’s Vere Nathan reflects on ‘growing disconnection between leadership & people’ after walking the ground

Vere Nathan Shen Li, a candidate for the upcoming General Election (GE) under the People’s Power Party (PPP), has been making waves since introducing himself on TikTok on 30 March.

At just 26 years old, his unconventional background has drawn significant attention.

On Monday (21 April), Mr Nathan shared a series of short videos discussing various topics related to the GE, offering candid reflections.

In one of the clips, he spoke about the “growing disconnection between leadership and the people” in Singapore.

He expressed concern that the government seems increasingly “disconnected”, “disengaged”, and “detached” from the public.

“It’s the sense that they are elite and then we are just… we’re nothing,” he said, adding that many people feel frustrated, powerless, and hopeless.

A ‘sense of resignation’ as he interacts with residents

After months of walking the ground and engaging with residents, Mr Nathan concluded that there is a growing “sense of resignation” among Singaporeans.

In conversations with the public, he consistently heard the sentiment that “there’s no point” because “it’s like this, and it’ll always be this way”.

“[There are] some people who refuse to even vote because they believe that their vote is meaningless, that it has no weight any longer.” he shared. “That is a tragedy.”

He then questioned: “If we truly call ourselves a democracy, then how can the people feel that their word means nothing?”

Vere Nathan expected to be fielded in Tampines GRC

Since his debut as a potential new candidate on 16 March, Mr Nathan has been engaging with residents in Tampines.

Alongside the party’s secretary-general, Goh Meng Seng, he has been spotted at various food courts, shaking hands and chatting with locals.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the team contesting in Tampines will be led by Mr Goh, with party chairman Derrick Sim, Arbaah Haroun, and Mr Nathan also expected to be fielded there.

The PPP plans to contest a total of 17 seats, as reported by CNA.

These include the Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat Single Member Constituencies (SMCs), as well as the Ang Mo Kio, Nee Soon, and Tampines Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

