Woman in Vietnam gets slapped by father during surprise home visit

Intending to surprise her parents after three years of overseas study, a Vietnamese lady returned home for Tet, otherwise known as the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

But instead of embracing her daughter, the woman’s father instinctively slapped her across her face. He and his wife then proceeded to hug their daughter.

The father’s action stirred up debates on social media. While some were critical, others felt the slap was ultimately driven by love.

Father slapped daughter upon seeing her return home

On 10 Feb, an Instagram video showed the daughter arriving at her parent’s home. Her mother was seated on the ground and appeared to be preparing food.

According to the post’s caption, the daughter had returned home for the Tet festival — Vietnam’s “most widely celebrated public festival” — after studying overseas for three years.

Similar to the Lunar New Year, Tet is a time when families gather and honour their ancestors.

Initially, the parents did not appear to recognise their unexpected ‘guest’. Her identity was only unveiled moments later when her father pulled her face mask down.

Seemingly acting on his instincts, her father proceeded to slap her on the cheek.

Thereafter, the parents embraced her, visibly thrilled by her unexpected visit.

As her father walked around in circles, seemingly recovering from the surprise, his wife and daughter locked each other in a tight embrace.

Some netizens call it a “love slap”

The Instagram video gained significant traction online and sparked heated debates over the father’s unusual act of slapping his own daughter.

Some commenters expressed their disdain as they felt the daughter did not deserve the harsh treatment.

One user pointed out that the father’s action must’ve caught the lady by surprise, as she likely would’ve anticipated a hug.

On the other hand, many netizens claimed they had similar experiences, going as far as to call it a “love slap”.

Echoing the sentiment, another user believed it was a form of “love language” in Asian culture.

