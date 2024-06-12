Teenage boy in Malaysia dies after violent motorcycle collision

A 17-year-old boy died instantly after a violent crash between two motorcycles in Malaysia. His leg was severed during the encounter.

Reports said he was riding one of the motorcycles when it occurred.

According toSinar Harian, the accident occurred at around 7.40pm on Tuesday (11 June) on Jalan Jerus-Kok Lanas in Pasir Puteh, a town in Kelantan, Malaysia.

Motorcycle with two passengers allegedly lost control

According to Pasir Puteh police district chief Superintendent Syed Surisa, the deceased was riding a motorcycle alone, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The other motorcycle, which was carrying two men, had allegedly lost control. This led to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

A viral video of the aftermath of the crash shows an overturned motorcycle in the middle of the road, surrounded by debris.

A few metres away, one of the victims lay on the side of the road, held by a passer-by.

The video also captured what appears to be a severed leg lying farther away from the crash.

Deceased’s leg was severed

According to Sin Chew Daily, the deceased died on the spot after one of his legs was severed from the violent crash.

Meanwhile, the other motorcycle’s rider and pillion, aged 21 and 18, were seriously injured. They were sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Also read: Motorcycle crashes into rear end of car at Tuas Second Link, rider flung onto road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @MALAYSIAVIRALLL on X