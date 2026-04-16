Visually impaired S’porean athlete conquers HYROX despite almost backing out

MS Features: Visually impaired athlete Dennard Lee finishes HYROX with guide

Before the race even begins, the strain is already there — muscles tight, palms slick with sweat, breath measured and deliberate.

For HYROX Singapore 2026 competitor Dennard Lee, every step forward is not just physical. It’s an act of trust, resilience, and sheer will.

At 42 years old, the visually impaired athlete isn’t just chasing a finish line. He’s redefining what it means to show up.

From ordinary beginnings to an extraordinary path

“I was just an ordinary guy,” Dennard shares, reflecting on life before he lost his sight. “Chasing simple dreams and enjoying life to the fullest.”

But as his vision gradually faded due to cone-rod dystrophy about 10 years ago, so did the independence he once took for granted — especially in fitness.

What used to be solo runs and personal training sessions became something far more complex, even dangerous.

“I used to love to train and run alone,” he says. “Now, I have to do all these with a guide whom I can trust… these can cost serious injuries and even death if not executed properly.”

Yet instead of stepping back, Dennard leaned in.

Discovering HYROX, and a new purpose

After a decade-long break from endurance sports, Dennard initially set his sights on completing a marathon.

But fate, and a community initiative, led him somewhere unexpected.

Through the National Council on Strength & Fitness (NCSF), he was introduced to HYROX — a global fitness race that combines endurance running with functional workout stations.

Unlike traditional races, HYROX stood out for its adaptive categories, offering athletes of different abilities a chance to compete on their own terms.

“That gave me another platform, another opportunity to stay fit and healthy,” Dennard explains. “My objective was simple. To complete the race.”

And leading up to race day on 4 April, that’s exactly what he worked towards.

Trust, teamwork, and gummy bears

Behind Dennard’s race, and the preparation leading up to it, is a partnership built on trust.

“I have an amazing guide, Desmond Lau,” he said.

Their relationship goes far beyond coordination on the racecourse.

Despite being a new father, Desmond dedicates time to train with Dennard, guiding him through every stage — from pacing and positioning to something as small (and sweet) as handing him gummy bears mid-race.

“He adjusts to my every need,” Dennard says. “Making sure I’m safe, informing me on distance, speed.”

Dennard described it to MS News as being “like a father-son relationship, though I’m much older than him”.

For a visually impaired athlete, that level of trust is not easily given — or earned.

Dennard doesn’t see himself as extraordinary. But his presence on the HYROX stage tells a different story.

“I just be who I am,” he says simply. “If such a small and petite guy who cannot see well can complete, who can’t?”

Throughout his journey, what stood out most wasn’t the difficulty, but the overwhelming support.

From strangers cheering him on to people going out of their way to guide and assist, Dennard credits his finish to a “legion of beautiful and wonderful people”.

More than fitness, a meaningful life

As a partner of HYROX, AIA champions the idea of helping people live healthier, longer lives.

But for Dennard, that philosophy goes beyond physical health.

Quoting the song lyric, “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine” he shared his perspective.

“It’s not about longevity or health,” said Dennard to MS News.

“But a meaningful experience of life and the ability to make things a little better, a little positivity and happiness in the lives of people.”

Through initiatives that support inclusive fitness spaces and community participation, AIA played a role in enabling athletes like Dennard to pursue goals that might otherwise feel out of reach.

Even after conquering HYROX, Dennard isn’t slowing down.

He’s already eyeing a full marathon before the year ends, and hopes to inspire more visually impaired individuals to step into the world of fitness.

“Don’t just stay inspired,” he said. “Let it make a change in your life.”

Because while his body aches from the race, he presses on anyway.

Will the aching of your leg due to a walk cause you to stop walking for good?

‘Live a life with no regret’

Dennard admits he almost didn’t make it to the starting line. Doubts crept in, and at one point, he even backed out.

But encouragement from friends pulled him back.

“I chose to continue… not to look at timings, not to allow pride to step in. I am here for the experience,” said Dennard.

And what an experience it was.

“I fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

For Dennard Lee, HYROX wasn’t just a competition.

It was proof that limits are often far less fixed than we think.

Also read: ‘Is it even worth it?’: S’pore athlete sacrifices sleep & works day job to keep dream alive

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Featured image courtesy of Dennard Lee.