M’sia & Indonesia Travellers Started Vaccinated Travel Pass Applications On 22 Nov

With Singapore’s borders closed for several months due to the pandemic, many would’ve been waiting for the day when they could enter.

So when Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) opened up to our neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia, it’s not surprising that they would jump at the chance to apply.

Unfortunately, this surge in applications caused an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website to crash for 5 hours.

Source

ICA said it regretted the inconvenience caused to users.

Applications opened at 10am

After the VTLs with Malaysia and Indonesia were announced, it was also revealed that short-term visitors and long-term pass holders would have to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore.

Applications for those coming from Malaysia and Indonesia would open on 10am, Monday (22 Nov) on the SafeTravel website.

Source

Those coming from India, Finland, and Sweden would also be able to apply on the same day, but from 6pm only.

Concurrent surge of applications at 10am

Amazingly, a “concurrent surge of applications” occurred at 10am on 22 Nov, The Straits Times quoted an ICA statement as saying.

That was when the VTP applications opened for Malaysian and Indonesian travellers.

This caused the SafeTravel website to go down at about 12 noon. Instead, a message saying it was undergoing maintenance appeared.

Source

Other users who visited the VTL overview webpage saw a notice saying that VTP application was “currently available”.

Source

35,000 users tried to log in

Later that night, the ICA gave more details on the surge in a statement to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Apparently, 35,000 users had tried to log into the application website once it opened.

Before you ask why they didn’t expect it, the “immediate surge” was actually anticipated by the ICA.

Thus, it upscaled the system over the weekend. However, they added,

There was an error in the configuration.

Website back to normal at 3pm

By 3pm – 5 hours after the portal opened for applications – the website was back to normal, the ICA said.

They regretted the inconvenience caused by the system disruption, and also thanked applicants for their understanding.

A quick check on the SafeTravel website shows that it’s now open for applications.

Source

However, there’s currently a text box on the “Apply Now” webpage, saying that the application service is experiencing high volume.

Source

It urged users to try again later if they can’t log in.

Singaporeans don’t need to apply for VTP

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who’re entering Singapore via the VTL don’t have to apply for a VTP.

Children below 13 also don’t need a VTP.

Thus, the surge of 35,000 applications should be mostly from people who’re not in these categories, but wish to enter Singapore.

Source

However, since Malaysia and Indonesia are our closest neighbours, many citizens of these countries work in Singapore while their families are back home.

The opening of the VTLs was thus hugely anticipated as some haven’t seen their loved ones in 20 months.

It’s worth noting, though, that the VTL with Indonesia is not reciprocal, as Singaporeans can’t travel to Indonesia yet without quarantine.

A sign of pent-up demand

The surge in VTP applications is surely a sign of pent-up demand and popularity of Singapore as a travel destination.

This may mean that our tourism and aviation industry can get a much-needed boost.

When the land border with Malaysia opens up, the ICA should prepare for an even bigger surge in applications.

Hopefully, those who miss their families will also be able to reunite with them soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Matt Seymour @ Unsplash and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.