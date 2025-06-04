School warden in M’sia fined S$364 for slapping student who ate bread without permission

Warden in Malaysia fined S$364 for slapping student who ate bread without permission

On Tuesday (3 June), a warden in Malaysia was fined RM1,200 (S$364) for slapping a student who ate bread that was meant for other students.

The incident took place last month at a religious boarding school.

Bread was meant for next day’s breakfast

According to Malaysian news site Kosmo!, 41-year-old Mohd Norzaizhul Zainudin was serving as a warden at the school at the time of the offence.

The court heard that the bread was meant for the next day’s breakfast for all students staying in the dormitory.

Upon discovering that the food had been eaten, Norzaizhul allegedly slapped the 16-year-old student on both cheeks, causing injuries.

Handed S$364 fine

Appearing in court on Tuesday (3 June), Norzaizhul was charged with voluntarily causing hurt.

The offence comes with a jail term of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 (S$607).

The 41-year-old was sentenced to a RM1,200 (S$364) fine after pleading guilty to the charge.

