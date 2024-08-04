‘Wheelchair-bound’ hawker caught standing after finishing work in M’sia, customer feels scammed

‘Wheelchair-bound’ hawker caught standing up after finishing work

A “wheelchair-bound” hawker in Malaysia was caught on camera standing up and walking after finishing his workday, sparking outrage online.

The video was taken and posted by Eja Isa on Facebook on Thursday (1 August).

According to the OP, she had purchased rendang from the man, who was going house to house in a wheelchair under the hot sun last week.

Feeling sorry for him, she decided to buy from him out of sympathy despite not looking to buy food.

OP also mentioned that she paid RM25 for two small packets of rendang, adding that she already felt like she had been scammed at the time.

Customer sees ‘wheelchair-bound’ hawker stand perfectly fine

To the woman’s surprise, she later saw the same man on Thursday standing and loading items, including his wheelchair, into the trunk of his car.

In the 25-second video, the man appeared to stand and walk perfectly fine.

As a result, the woman, who now believes the man was a fraudster, expressed her frustration, saying she had been scammed twice.

Customers express disappointment

In her post, the woman urged the hawker to conduct business honestly, criticsing him for pretending to be handicapped to gain sympathy and increase his sales.

She expressed her disappointment, noting that such actions can damage the image of people with disabilities.

Many netizens also claimed they had seen the man, with some sharing they now felt similarly deceived after purchasing food from him.

Also read: Brazilian woman brings uncle’s corpse to bank to apply for S$4K loan, charged with fraud

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eja Isa on Facebook