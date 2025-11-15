Ariana Grande brings Glinda glamour, Cynthia Erivo goes bold at S’pore Wicked: For Good premiere

From sequins to capes: Wicked stars dazzle at Singapore premiere yellow carpet

The cast of the highly-anticipated musical film sequel of Wicked walked the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) earlier this week, showcasing an array of thematic and unique outfits.

This marked the penultimate stop on the film’s world premiere, and the only one in Asia.

The Good and the Wicked

On Thursday (13 Nov), the stars of Wicked — Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum — brought their fashion A-game to the yellow carpet.

In one day, Grande showed up in arguably two of her most Glinda-coded outfits.

For the yellow carpet, she donned a sequined and strapless blue dress, a stark change from the vintage gown she wore in London’s premiere just three days before.

Delicate tulle finished the ends of her sleeves and skirt, providing an elegant contrast to her shimmery top.

Earlier, at the fan event, Grande’s first look fully embraced the iconic pink hue of the Good Witch.

She wore another sparkling off-shoulder dress — only this time, it was adorned with larger, clear sequins.

Meanwhile, Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo dressed in a black Vivienne Westwood gown.

The piece featured embroidered rose patterns and a sheer cutout panel.

She also accessorised her outfit with a matching choker, completing the dramatic and bold look characteristic of Elphaba.

Unique looks by the rest of the cast

Michelle Yeoh — who plays Madam Morrible in the film — served her own unique aesthetic for the occasion with her Iris Van Herpen corset gown.

Notably, she also debuted a blonde bob on the carpet.

This was a noticeable transformation from the earlier fan event where she displayed a slicked black bun.

The Oscar-winning Malaysian actress also delighted fans in her figure-hugging Schiaparelli striped dress.

Leaning into Oz-inspired fashion, Jeff Goldblum sported a chequered blue cape on top of his collared shirt — possibly a nod to his character, The Wizard.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum will be ending their international promotional tour for Wicked: For Good in New York City on 17 Nov.

As for what iconic looks they will be serving then, we will just have to wait and see.

