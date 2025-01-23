Wife in Thailand cheats on husband with another woman, he then leaves her for same woman

Husband leaves wife for a woman she was having an affair with

A wife in Thailand discovered that what goes around, comes around when her husband left her for the same woman she was having an affair with.

The incident came to light when a netizen, who claims to be a lawyer, shared her story on 20 Jan.

According to the post, the woman had been living with her husband without being legally married.

Eventually, she began an affair with a “tom” — a woman who dresses, acts, and speaks in a masculine fashion — without her husband’s knowledge.

Her husband soon caught on to the fact but rather than getting angry, he began to get more intimate with the other woman as well.

However, things came to a head when the two began getting too close for her liking.

In a bout of jealous anger, the wife started an argument which eventually led to him choosing the other woman.

Woman seeks legal advice

The wife then sought legal advice from a lawyer offering free consultations on Facebook. She asked if it was possible to sue the man and receive compensation from the separation.

Unfortunately for her, there are few legal remedies as the couple had not officially registered their marriage. Common law marriages are not considered valid under Thai law.

The post — which has caught the attention of Thai media such as Khaosod — has also gone viral with more than 100 shares and even more amused comments from netizens.

“She invited the enemy into her home,” pointed out one commenter.

Another said that the wife lost both her husband and her affair partner all in one go.

