Massive Wild Boar Lepaks At Lim Chu Kang Cemetery On 11 Mar

Several wild boar attacks in the past months have landed the animal in Singapore’s spotlight.

While these incidents paint them in a bad light, other sightings remind us that sometimes, wild boars just want to lepak too — like this massive chonk at Lim Chu Kang Cemetery.

A netizen who spotted it took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group to warn the public to be careful if they’re visiting the area.

His post soon went viral, garnering almost 400 shares within an hour.

Many netizens were amazed at the size of the animal and some even joked that it made a good security guard.

Huge wild boar lepaks on cemetery grounds

On a regular visit to Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Thursday (11 Mar), a man caught sight of something that left him in shock.

Lying casually among some gravestones was a massive wild boar, surrounded by crows, one of which was even perched atop its head.

Another passerby who saw it shared the above photo along with several others in the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group.

Thankfully, the huge creature was just lazing about on its belly, seemingly taking an afternoon nap.

Netizens joke that it makes a good security guard

Seeing the animal look so stoic by the graves, some netizens joked that the wild boar looked like a security guard, protecting the cemetery.

And it’ll certainly make a good one, with its huge size that left many gasping in awe.

Another netizen even dubbed the massive wild boar ‘Hogzilla’.

Here’s a shot of the ‘Hogzilla’ on its feet, looking like a muscular bouncer troublemakers would know to avoid.

Keep a safe distance from wild boars

While the wild boar sighting appears to take many by surprise, this is apparently not the first one at Lim Chu Kang Cemetery.

In fact, just last month, a large family of wild boars was spotted at the cemetery at night.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), you should not approach a wild boar if you ever encounter one.

Instead, keep a safe distance and do not provoke the animal.

This is especially if you see an adult with young piglets, as they tend to be defensive of their young.

Stay safe

The massive wild boar is certainly a sight to behold.

But it will do us well to remember that while wild boars are fascinating and adorable at times, they can also be very dangerous.

So if you chance upon them, do remember to admire only from afar and not do anything to provoke them such as feeding them or making sudden movements.

